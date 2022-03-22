Madisonville nursing home evacuated, residents could be without power for several weeks after tornado damage

Many residents in Madisonville are still without power as they clean up the destruction from Monday night’s tornado. Nearly 100 nursing home residents were evacuated from their facility and will not be allowed to return for at least two months while crews work on repairs.

Donald Reed said his home lost power around 9:30 p.m.

"I went and dug for a flashlight, came back in, and a tree just landed right above my head. It stopped right above my head when I was sitting in the recliner. My friends were saying I need to go buy a lottery ticket," Reed said.

Reed moved to Madisonville three weeks ago.

"It was eerie feeling last night. I’m going ‘oh man, why’s it so quiet?’ Then all of a sudden, just sounded like a bomb hit, tree come through the house after that. Stuff was flying everywhere," Reed said.

The tornado ripped through Reed's entire block uprooting large trees, knocking over power lines, and destroying entire businesses like Red's Barbershop.

Down the road on East Collard Street, Madisonville Care Center's roof ripped off and its residents were evacuated to sister facilities in College Station and Bryan.

Employees tell FOX 26, the residents are expected to be displaced for at least two months while repairs are made.

Madisonville Fire Chief Thom Jones says it's unclear when power will be restored to the entire community. Jones estimates it could take several days or up to several weeks.