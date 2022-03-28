Expand / Collapse search

'Mack Madness' event taking place on Tuesday, one person will win ultimate Final Four experience

Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils points against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Sweet Sixteen round game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Are you looking for the chance to win the ultimate fan experience at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans this weekend? Well, Mattress Mack has your chance. 

On Tuesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., everyone is invited to the ‘Mack Madness’ event at Gallery Furniture located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston

One attendee will win the ultimate Final Four experience with two tickets to the remaining NCAA college basketball games, hotel accommodations, $1,000 in travel/spending cash, and additional on-site fan experiences. 

You must be present to win the tickets. 