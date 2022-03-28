'Mack Madness' event taking place on Tuesday, one person will win ultimate Final Four experience

article

Are you looking for the chance to win the ultimate fan experience at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans this weekend? Well, Mattress Mack has your chance.

On Tuesday, March 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., everyone is invited to the ‘Mack Madness’ event at Gallery Furniture located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston.

One attendee will win the ultimate Final Four experience with two tickets to the remaining NCAA college basketball games, hotel accommodations, $1,000 in travel/spending cash, and additional on-site fan experiences.

You must be present to win the tickets.