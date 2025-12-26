Houston police shooting: Man shot, killed outside apartment complex

The Brief One man is dead after being shot by Houston police in southeast Houston early Friday morning. HPD Assistant Chief Cantu reports a woman initially called to report she thought her car had been hit in the parking lot of her apartment complex.



Houston police are piecing together what happened during a deadly officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston early Friday morning.

Man killed in Houston police shooting

What we know:

Assistant Chief P. Cantu said officers were called to Cityscape Avenue off of Almeda Genoa Road near Highway 288 for an apparent crash around 1:41 a.m. A female called police to report she thought her car had been hit in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The caller said when she went outside, a man was pointing a gun at her while standing by a Chevy Suburban, so she went back inside.

When police got to the scene, they saw the tan Chevy at the entrance of the apartment building with their flashers on.

According to Cantu, the officers gave verbal commands. When the man did not comply, officers reportedly shot their weapons.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The assistant chief reports there were multiple weapons found inside the Suburban.

Officials report three officers were involved in the shooting and are at least two-year veterans.

What we don't know:

Chief Cantu said it is unknown if the suspect shot at officers. Police have not stated what happened before the shooting.

It is unknown if the male lived at the apartment complex.

What's next:

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duty.