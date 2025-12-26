Harris County Deputy delivers Uber Eats following delivery driver's arrest
HOUSTON, Texas - A local law enforcement officer stepped into an unusual role this week, completing a series of food deliveries after a traffic stop led to the arrest of an Uber Eats driver.
Deputy Completes Food Deliveries Following Arrest
What we know:
Deputy M. Williams, with Constable Mark Herman’s Office, took over the deliveries to ensure the customers received their food.
The original driver was taken into custody following a stop conducted by the precinct.
According to officials, rather than allowing the food to remain in the vehicle or be impounded following the arrest, Deputy Williams opted to fulfill the remaining orders herself.
The Constable’s Office stated that Williams chose to finish the route to avoid inconveniencing the customers. Both orders were delivered shortly after the arrest took place.
Information regarding the charges against the driver has not been released.
The Source: This information was provided by the Harris County Constable's office, Precinct 4.