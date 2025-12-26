Memorial Hermann welcomes Christmas Day babies

The Brief Double the Joy: Olga Herrera and Hugo Ariza welcomed twins Paulo and Liliam at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights just after midnight, with both babies weighing exactly 5 lbs 10 oz. Early Morning Arrival: Baby girl Kazi Jones was born at 3:03 a.m. at Children’s Memorial Hermann to mother Tequilla, measuring 20 inches long. Holiday Evening Delivery: The Rabuck family welcomed baby boy Halliday James at 9:33 p.m., weighing 6 lbs 15 oz, rounding out the hospital's Christmas celebrations.



While most families were unwrapping presents under the tree, several Houston area parents were celebrating the arrival of the ultimate holiday gift: Christmas Day babies.

Memorial Hermann Health System welcomed several new additions across its facilities on Dec. 25, including a set of twins and two other holiday deliveries.

A ‘Twinsmas’ celebration at Greater Heights

At Memorial Hermann Greater Heights, Olga Herrera and Hugo Ariza rang in the holiday with double the joy. The couple welcomed twins Paulo and Liliam early Wednesday morning.

Paulo arrived first at 12:29 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18.9 inches long.

His sister, Liliam, followed just one minute later at 12:30 a.m., also weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 17.7 inches long.

Both the newborns and their parents are reported to be doing well.

New Arrivals at Children’s Memorial Hermann

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital also saw a busy Christmas Day with two notable deliveries:

Kazi Jones: Born at 3:03 a.m. to mother Tequilla, baby Kazi weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Hospital staff noted that both mother and daughter are healthy and enjoying their first Christmas together.

Halliday James: Arriving later in the evening at 9:33 p.m., Halliday was born to parents Deana and Jim Rabuck. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches long.