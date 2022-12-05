LULAC files lawsuit against city of Houston, seeking to eliminate City Council At-Large positions

Civil rights organization LULAC has announced a lawsuit against the city of Houston.

The group says it wants Houston to eliminate at-large positions in city council and make new, all single-member districts.

They say the Hispanic community makes up 45% of Houston’s population, yet only one of 16 Houston council members is Latino.

The Houston area has previously been embroiled in legal fights over city representation and discrimination against Latino residents.

"The City believes its system of 11 single-member districts with 5 at-large districts has benefitted its residents. At-large Council Members are engaged in and advocate for district issues. The City held numerous hearings regarding redistricting and solicited alternative plans. Its goal included providing an equal opportunity for all voters to elect candidates of their choice, preserve communities of interest, and avoid diluting the voting strength of any group of voters.The City expects that evidence presented in this lawsuit will support its adopted plan which is consistent with the City Charter."