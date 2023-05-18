Ludacris honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Chris "Ludacris" Bridges for his movie career, one day before the release of "Fast X," the 10th film in the "The Fast and the Furious" series.

Chris Bridges aka Ludacris at the star ceremony where Ludacris is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Vin Diesel, who appeared in each of the past six "The Fast and the Furious" films with Bridges, and fellow rapper turned actor LL Cool J, joined Bridges during the ceremony.

The star is the 2,756th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Bridges joined the franchise with its second film, "2 Fast 2 Furious," released in 2003, as race host Tej Parker. He has played the role in each of the films in the franchise since then.

Bridges made his acting debut in the 2001 comedy, "The Wash," portraying an angry customer.

Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris Bridges aka Ludacris, Jordana Brewster at the star ceremony where Ludacris is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Bridges was part of the cast of the 2005 best picture Oscar winner "Crash," which also won for the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Bridges also received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture in 2006 for "Hustle & Flow."

Bridges' other film credits include the 2011 romantic comedies "No Strings Attached" and "New Year's Eve."

Ludacris attends the trailer launch of Universal Pictures' "Fast X" at Regal LA Live on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Bridges was born Sept. 11, 1977, in Champaign, Illinois. When he was 9 years old, he moved with his family to Atlanta where he began his rap career, co-founding the independent label Disturbing tha Peace in 1998, which released his debut album "Incognegro" in 1999.

Bridges' first studio album, "Back for the First Time," released in 2000, was certified as triple platinum by the industry trade group, Recording Industry Association of America, for selling 3.103 million copies. Each of Bridges' first five studio albums have been certified as platinum and six of his eight.

Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide.

Bridges received the first three of his 20 Grammy nominations in 2001. Bridges won Grammys in 2005 for best rap/sung collaboration for "Yeah!" and in 2007 for best rap album for "Release Therapy" and best rap song "Money Maker."