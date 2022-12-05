Loved ones pushing for answers after teenager found brutally murdered in car

Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed 18-year-old Jorge Cruz-Arteaga last Tuesday evening.

"Somebody has to know something," said Gyssel Cruz-Arteaga, Jorge’s sister. "Somebody has to know how it happened. How it went down."

Family members and friends held a balloon release for Jorge over the weekend. Those close to him say he was a family man with a big heart.

"He was just a great person," said Joshua, a close friend. "He was going through the right roots that a lot of these kids were not."

Loved ones say Jorge left home after school last Tuesday and told his parents he’d be right back. As the day went on, they never heard from Jorge, and the 18-year-old wasn’t answering his phone. After some time, they used an app to track his cell phone’s location.

"That day my mom was like, I have a bad feeling," said Gyssel. "I was like, no. Don’t think that."

Along the 7900 block of Shady Grove Lane, in the Woodland West neighborhood, Gyssel found her younger brother shot to death inside his black Ford Mustang. Authorities say the 18-year-old had been shot in the head.

"I hate that’s going to be the last image of my brother," said Gyssel.

Cruz-Arteaga had left the family’s home that evening to meet with an unknown person or people. Authorities are investigating whether or not that meeting occurred, or if it’s related to the deadly shooting.

"This is a remote area," said Joshua. "There’s no houses, no cars, nothing. Whoever did it was doing it off bad intentions from the start."

"Investigators are working all leads on this active case," said HCSO Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland. "Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)."