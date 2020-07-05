Louisiana man killed in drive-by shooting in North Houston

Authorities are investigating following a deadly drive-by shooting in North Houston on Saturday.



According to Sgt. Ben Beall with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred on the 11300 block of Elegant Way in the Champions Green subdivision.

Beall said a white 4-door Cadillac SUV pickup drove down the road when a Black male in the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at two males standing in front of a home.



A 27-year-old man, who was visiting a friend from Louisiana, was struck and taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Beall added their investigation is continuing and will be releasing some video from opposite ends of the street.



Authorities said there is no motive yet for the shooting.