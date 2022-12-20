Lone Star College was recently recognized for its educational prowess in lifting diverse students.

According to a press release, the community college was featured in Higher Education magazine as a top degree producer for students of color, Additionally, LSC was ranked fourth in the nation for offering Associates Degrees to students of Latino or Hispanic heritage, 10th for Asian students earning a degree and 13th nationwide for African American students.

"Lone Star College is committed to creating and offering world-class educational opportunities to all students," Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor said in a press statement. "We are pleased with this recognition and will continue to provide quality academic transfer and workforce programs to keep our community strong."

"These rankings prove Lone Star College is meeting the needs of our diverse community, helping all students to continue their education which can lead to a better life," Michael Stoma, LSCS Board of Trustees Chair added.

According to reports by the U.S. Department of Education, the rankings were based on the review of 2020-2021 preliminary data. Additional findings showed increases in how many students of color received degrees, more students enrolled in arts & science programs:

The number of associate degrees conferred to minority students in 2021 increased by 18,825 degrees compared to 2020-2021.

Fifty-five percent of the associate degrees conferred to minority students were in arts & science.

Liberal Arts & Sciences, General Studies , and Humanities degrees were the top disciplines for associate degrees awarded to minority students.

