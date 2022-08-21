Metallica Scholars: Legendary rock band offers workforce program grants to Lone Star College

article

Whether you're working with your hands or your mind, education is vital, and legendary rock band, Metallica is working to ensure students at Lone Star College are able to have proper access.

According to a press release, Metallica selected Lone Star College from a competitive field of community colleges across the U.S. to receive funding through their All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation. The money would support students while also highlighting the importance of technical careers.

"We are so grateful for the continued generosity of Metallica and their All Within My Hands Foundation," Linda Leto Head, LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor External and Employer Relations said in a statement. "They are to be commended for supporting the community by obtaining technical skill and certification to get a great job."

The press release adds this is actually the fourth year in a row that Lone Star College was awarded an AWMH grant in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC). In doing so, Lone Star College will work to prepare students to become welders and work with a different type of heavy metal, or even enter the performing arts industry setting up lighting, sound, and stages for entertainers such as Metallica by completing the Live Entertainment Technology program.

This is due to the college’s goal to elevate students’ skill sets by meeting industry standards and raising the level of certificate programs offered. And recent reports by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show employment of welders is projected to grow 8% from 2020 to 2030.

"The Metallica Scholars program has proven to provide significant resources for community college students looking to learn the skills needed for today’s workforce," added Walter G. Bumphus, AACC’s president and CEO. "We are honored to partner with the All Within My Hands Foundation to continue to expand this opportunity for community colleges and their students."

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars program, click here. You can also learn more about AWMH Foundation by visiting their website.