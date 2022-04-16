Lone Star creates new online college to meet virtual learning demands

article

While the COVID-19 threat appears to be dwindling, at least in the Houston area, the demand for online learning continues to grow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Community college enrollment appears to increase amid pandemic

To meet the demands of virtual learning, Lone Star College announced it launched its eight official college that is 100% online. The campus, LSC-Online, will be independently run overseen by its CEO and Executive Vice Chancellor, Seelpa Keshvala, Ph.D.

"We are excited to launch LSC-Online," Dr. Keshvala said in a press release. "In addition to offering more than 30 online programs, this 8th college will feature comprehensive, 100% online student support services such as advising, tutoring, library services, and 24/7 technical support as well as distinguished faculty who specialize in online teaching and learning."

RELATED: Lone Star College nursing students tapped to help out with Houston-area hospitals burdened with COVID surge

"The focus will be offering classes for students who want to complete a program fully online," Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor added. "Currently, few students complete their degrees fully online. We plan to provide a guaranteed schedule through this new college that will allow them to earn their degree in two years."

Lone Star says more than half of students enrolled in online courses during the Fall 2021 semester, with another 10% taking hybrid courses, while only about 30% were in face-to-face classes.

"Discussions about an online campus have been occurring over the last decade," said Head. "Prior to COVID-19, Lone Star College was recognized for having the largest online student enrollment among community colleges in the entire country."

RELATED: Program at Lone Star College helps students with groceries, laptops

We're told LSC-Online is just the beginning, as they plan to expand program offerings as it grows and widen their scope of students outside the city and state.

Advertisement

To learn more about the campus, click here.