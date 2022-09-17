Lone Star College named one of the best colleges to work for 9th year in a row

article

Lone Star College was recognized earlier this week as a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The announcement made Thursday marked the 9th year LSC was recognized and the sixth year achieving Honor Roll status.

RELATED: Legendary rock band, Metallica, offers workforce program grants to Lone Star College

In partnership with ModernThink LLC, the Chronicle of Higher Education gathered data from employees about what makes their institution a great place to work. According to a press release, the college was recognized in eight categories for two-year institutions including faculty & staff well-being, diversity, including and belonging and supervisor/department chair effectiveness.

More than 200 schools, including 130 four-year universities and 82 two-year colleges, participated in the survey and only 68 were recognized as a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For®. This included 46 four-year universities and 22 two-year colleges.

RELATED: Lone Star College creates online campus to meet virtual learning demands

"The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country," said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. "I am grateful to the Lone Star College faculty, staff, and administrators that work together as a community to ensure our students receive the best education possible."