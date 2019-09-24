Lockdown lifted at University of Houston-Victoria; police searching for suspect

article

The University of Houston-Victoria says a lockdown has been lifted following an attack with a box cutter off campus. Police continue to search for a suspect.

The university says the attack stemmed from a domestic incident off of campus on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., the university placed the campus on lockdown and alerted students that "a black male wearing all black and carrying a box cutter has attacked individuals with a box cutter at the corner of Ben Jordan and Red River near the Stripes convenience store." Students were asked to remain indoors during the lockdown.

The lockdown has now been lifted, but the university urges students to be cautious. They say police are still looking for a suspect.

The university released this updated alert:

"The lockdown at the UHV campus in Victoria is lifted. Please be cautious. Police are continuing to look for a suspect described as a black male wearing black and carrying a box cutter. Call 9-1-1 if you see someone matching this description," a university alert says.