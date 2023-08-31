All-clear given after lockdown at College of The Mainland in Texas City

The all-clear has been issued at the College of the Mainland main campus in Texas City after a lockdown on Thursday morning.

According to an alert sent out, the lockdown was ordered while police investigated reports of someone shooting at windows on Shiloh Street.

In a follow-up alert, campus officials said Texas City police and COM police were searching after receiving reports that an individual shooting at windows nearby was spotted on the campus.

The first alert asking students to take shelter was sent out around 8:30 a.m., and the all clear was given around 9:20 a.m.

"Officials have determined that campus operations can proceed as normal at this time," the all-clear message reads.