Local school districts begin summer meal programs

article

Starting June 1, summer meal programs across Texas will start providing to-go meals for children ages 1 to 18 across local districts. However, guides for social distancing are creating major changes for the annual program. Check with your student’s district for times, locations, and additional information.

Because of eased requirements from the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), students are no longer required to be present to receive meals. Parents will need to bring one of the following documents to a meal site:

• Student ID card

• Individual student report card

• Attendance record from parent portal of Skyward

• Birth certificate for students

Without the listed forms of documentation, parents will receive meals for the number of students present, whether on foot or in vehicle.To find a nearby meal site and hours of operation:

• Call 211, or

• Text FOODTX to 877-877

• Visit SummerFood.org

HISD

Boxed meals will be provided twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays at one of 68 designated schools across the district.

Pickups will include multiple boxes for each child-- three on Mondays and four on Thursdays, and each box will have breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack.

https://www.houstonisd.org/SUMMERMEALS

FORT BEND

Grab and Go Meals will be available at 17 locations throughout Fort Bend ISD.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday. On Thursday, extra breakfast and/or lunch meals will be provided for Friday. The district plans to announce information for dinner meals, and its partnership with the Houston Food Bank will continue in June.

https://www.fortbendisd.com/freemeals

ALVIN

Alvin ISD will provide free to-go meals Monday through Friday at six district schools.

Each pickup will include lunch, dinner and breakfast for the next day. Weekend meals be given out on Friday.

https://www.alvinisd.net/Domain/287

KATY

To-go meals will be available for pickup at seven sites Monday through Thursday in Katy ISD.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Thursday’s pick up will include breakfast and lunch for Friday each week.

Also, Be A Champion will serve dinner meals at Morton Ranch High School, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last).

The organization will also continue serving curbside meals at Bear Creek Elementary, Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.