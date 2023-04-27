Houston will be home to the 2024 College Football Playoffs and the Houston Host Committee is making an effort to provide opportunities to local businesses.

The Committee has formed a Buy Houston: By Houston Supplier Diversity Program that aims to connect minority, women, LGBTQIA+, and veteran-owned businesses with high-profile events. The program will provide professional development sessions, networking events, and access to subcontract opportunities.

Companies selected for the program are included in the Houston Host Committee directory so event organizers and primary contractors can identify and choose local suppliers to fulfill their subcontracting needs.

There are opportunities in more than a dozen categories, from janitorial & cleaning services to audio/visual or staging solutions, to print shops and ad agencies, and much more.

Through this program, interested companies will be given information on how to get certified by the City of Houston Office of Business Opportunity. From there, the Committee will provide a database of certified businesses to the CFP Committee and all of their planning partners such as sponsors, production companies, ESPN/ABC, and more.

The CFP Championship is expected to bring in almost $250 million into Houston's economy.

Not only will companies who register for this program have the chance to compete for business with this event, but the vendor list will roll over to future events such as the 2026 World Cup, 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Regional Tournament, and more. This means when these events come to Houston, companies already registered will be included in the Houston business directory for those event organizers and contractors.

Is my business eligible for the program?

To be eligible for the program as a minority vendor, businesses must

Be 51% owned by a minority, woman, LGBTQIA+, or veteran individual

Have been in operation and have a physical office in Harris County for at least three years

Provide a product or service from the Business Categories list

Be the direct source of the goods and services represented in their bid

Be in good standing and eligible to do business with the Harris County, City of Houston, or State of Texas

What do I need for the program?

Businesses must have proof of certification from a national business organization, local government entity, or one of the following pre-approved certifying agencies. Businesses that are currently in the process of obtaining their proof of business certification will be considered.

Pre Approved Certifying Agencies

Business Categories

Audio/VisualFencing

Hardware Supplies

Staffing (Hospitality)

Barricades

Florals

Linens

Food & Beverage

General Contractors

Décor

Transportation

Entertainment

Gifts & Promotions

Portable Restrooms

Equipment Rental

Golf Carts

Security

For more information on the program and how to register, click here.