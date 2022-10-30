House divided: Houston family has Astros, Phillies fans for the World Series

article

With Game 2 in the books, one family is finding themselves in a pickle with a house divided.

The Boudwin family spoke with FOX 26 about how they're faring so far in this World Series.

"I was born and raised in and around Philadelphia until I came down here in 1995 to join the Houston Rockets," says Robert Boudwin. "25 years since I joined the Houston Rockets and created clutch for them."

The match-up seemed destined with Philly fans chanting "we want Houston." After Game 2, the Astros and Phillies are now tied 1-1 in the series and will play Game 3 on Monday in Philadelphia.

"About a week ago I thought it was a real possibility. It was both bittersweet watching a game where you can’t lose because you love both teams," says Boudwin. "This series is providing some difficulties though, I got my one set of boys behind me, all of my children are Houston Astros fans."

Three generations now living in the Houston area, family members are taking sides for the love of sports.

"If you are pushing me I think it’s hard to say no to my blood and where I was born," says Boudin.

Boudwin's parents are sporting their Phillies gear for the World Series showing their dedication to the team.

Though, when it comes to which team Robert Boudwin wants to see win it all, he says "No matter who wins, I feel like I've won."