Local family files wrongful death lawsuit against local doctor and Walgreens

A family speaking exclusively to FOX 26 after filing a lawsuit claiming their loved one passed away due to what they believe was Medical Negligence.

The family says Carolyn Clark-lee made a visit to her primary doctor for a Urinary Tract Infection, several weeks later she passed away due to severe burns.

"It burned her outside the first time now this time it burned her from the inside," said Dan Clark, Clark-lee’s son.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against pharmacy giant Walgreens and a local doctor, Jorge Guerrero.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

"In review the doctors record we’ve found at least nine different times when she indicated she has a known allergy to sulfa."

The Attorney, Randy Sorrels tells FOX 26, an oversight from the doctor and the pharmacy, led to Carolyn death.

Her sister, Sandra Stephens Rodriguez, tells us after taking one pill it caused her to suffer fourth-degree burns from the inside out.

She was rushed to UTMB were she passed away.

"For some reason, this prescription Bactrim, was given to her and that’s known to contain sulfa," said Sorrels. "She was taken to the emergency room and hospitalized and died a very slow and painful death over the next couple weeks."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 26 MORNING CHECK-IN NEWSLETTER

FOX 26, also reached out to Walgreens and received this message in response:

"Thanks for reaching out however we decline to comment on pending litigation."

The son, Dan Clark saying she was the Matriarch of the family and is dearly missed.

"I just want the doctor to know that he did something wrong," said Clark. "It has nothing to do with the money, I just want him to know he did something wrong."

FOX 26 reached out to Guerrero's attorney Monday.

Advertisement

They said, they would get back to us Monday if they had a statement, they did not.