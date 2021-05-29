Local Facebook page made just for Houstonians

Houston is the most diverse city in the United States, so it’s no surprise the city keeps growing.

There’s so much to do and so many people to interact with.

Stuff To Do in Houston Facebook page has designated itself as a one-stop-shop for all things Houston.

Find out the lowdown on H-town restaurants, events, traffic tips, and even a chance for small businesses to be featured. And Houstonians are feeling the love, people are making friends left and right, engaging with their community.

There are rules you must follow such as be kind, no bullying, keep a family-friendly environment amongst, no politics, and a few others.

It is a private group, but all you have to do is request the membership on Facebook and they will gladly take you in.

