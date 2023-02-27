Local boot, shoe repair shop making worn down boots like new just in time for the Rodeo

Before you get rid of those old boots you've had for years and purchase a brand-new pair, you might want to consider having them rejuvenated.

Manuel Rivera, the owner of Rodeo Boots and Shoe Repair on Longpoint Road in Spring Branch has been repairing shoes for 35 years, and rodeo season is usually one of the best seasons for him.

"For the people who work in this kind of business like me, it's better than Christmas," Manuel said.

From the machinery they use, to the skill and craftsmanship it takes to repair these boots, it really is a lost art. Manuel says they've been able to drastically improve some of the boots that have come through the door.

"Sometimes we do miracles," he said.

And some people might think why go through all that trouble, why not just buy a new pair of boots?

"I don't want a new pair; you have to break them in, a new pair will kill your feet," said customer Arlene Carre.

Before the pandemic, Manuel owned two boot and shoe repair shops, but he was forced to close one in the aftermath. With the rodeo upon us, the main goal for Manuel and his team is to have a quick turnaround time, and they say leather belts, jackets, and all things rodeo can be revamped just in time.

"We try not to go for more than one week," Manuel said.

He also says bringing your boots in for regular maintenance will help prevent them from getting worn down; which could save you money and some aches and pains.