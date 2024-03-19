Klein ISD school officials said a loaded hangun was found at Klein Cain High School on Tuesday.

Officials said they received an anonymous tip and immediately acted on the information, located and detained the student.

SUGGESTED: 'Little Rascals' in custody for robbing Houston bank

School officials stated the student has been emergency expelled from the district and is now facing felony charges.

In a statement, Klein ISD said, "The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our top priorities, and we will continue to work closely with local law enforcement and school administration to ensure a secure learning environment for all."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials added Klein ISD police officers are stationed full-time at the school and will continue to be extra visible at the school, along with additional officers this week.