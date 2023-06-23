Houston native and music superstar Lizzo is giving back to her alma mater, the University of Houston, by establishing the "Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship" as part of her Juneteenth giveback initiative.

The scholarship will provide one deserving young student with a $50,000 opportunity to study music at the university.

Lizzo is a former student of the Moores School of Music and has fond memories of her time in the marching band. In celebration of the scholarship announcement, the singer posted a throwback photo of herself participating in the band on her Instagram.

The scholarship is Lizzo's way of paying it forward and supporting the next generation of talented musicians.

As a proud alumna of the University of Houston, Lizzo's generous contribution will not only benefit the lucky scholarship recipient but also continue to strengthen the music program at the university.

The University of Houston shared this statement:

"We are excited to be working with Lizzo and her team to establish the Sasha Be Flooting Music Scholarship within the UH Alumni Association Foundation. We are deeply grateful to Lizzo for her generosity and commitment to supporting the next generation of music students. This scholarship will be life-changing for one young artist—it will create opportunities and open doors that will make a lasting impact on the student and their journey towards a music career. The details are still being finalized and we hope to share more about the scholarship soon."