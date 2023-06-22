NBA Draft 2023: UH's Marcus Sasser picked 25th overall; heading to Detroit Pistons after trade

article

HOUSTON – Former University of Houston star Marcus Sasser was drafted in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, being selected 25th overall. After a trade, he’ll be joining the Detroit Pistons.

A four-year starter for the Cougars, Sasser earned All-American honors as a senior, averaging 16.8 points and 3.1 assists per game, while knocking down better than 38% of his three-pointers.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2023: Houston Rockets select Amen Thompson with #4 overall pick

He was UH’s unquestioned leader this past season, guiding the Cougars to the number one ranking in the country, an American Athletic Conference regular season championship, and Sweet 16 appearance.

In addition to his shooting ability, Sasser is regarded as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the draft.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2023: Houston Rockets select Cam Whitmore with 20th overall pick

He joins an up-and-coming Pistons team lead by 2021 number one overall pick Cade Cunningham and shooting guard Jaden Ivey.

Detroit also used the fifth overall pick in the 2023 on guard/forward Ausar Thompson, twin brother of new Rockets guard Amen Thompson.