LIST: School reopening plans around the Houston-area

School districts across the greater Houston area are developing their back-to-school plans for this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the latest reopening guidelines from the Texas Education Agency, many districts are choosing to start virtual and remote learning only. Others are pushing their start dates back. Some are still offering in-person learning to begin.

TEA updates reopening guidelines to include virtual learning start; TSTA still upset

Below is a breakdown of the Houston-area districts' 2020-21 school year reopening plans.

ALDINE ISD

The first day of school will be August 17.

Aldine ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year with three weeks of virtual learning from home for all students. Families will choose between on-campus or at-home learning when classrooms reopen to students.

Learning On Campus: This option consists of in-person instruction, which includes face-to-face, in-classroom learning using safety protocols to protect students and staff. The in-person instruction will be held Monday through Friday. Students will also complete projects and assignments online, making it easy to transition to virtual learning should there be a need to cancel school or limit access to a campus building. The district will follow local, state, and federal guidelines to offer the safest learning environment possible. Anyone entering an Aldine ISD facility will be requested to wear a mask or facial covering.

Learning At Home: This option is entirely virtual and requires students to have a consistent online presence to complete their assignments. Students who enroll in the Learning At-Home option will be required to log in to Schoology daily and complete assignments online. Some courses may not be available virtually. Students who select this option should have access to a device such as a laptop or a tablet and internet.

The district’s current plan has all Aldine ISD teachers reporting to campuses this fall, whether they are supporting traditional on-campus learning or virtual classes. Final assignments will be based on student enrollment and the number of students who selected each instructional model. Since launching its commitment form on Monday, the district has received more than 19,000 submissions, with more than 70% of families selecting virtual learning. Families were given the option of choosing one of two learning models. The commitment form is available for Aldine ISD students until Sunday, July 19. All parents are encouraged to select the option that best meets the needs of their children. Any family who does not have Internet access or devices for distance-learning may also request a device from the school district.

Click here to read more about AISD’s reopening plan.



ALIEF ISD

The first day of school will be Thursday, August 6.

Alief ISD says when school goes back next month that classes will be all virtual. The district will have more than 30,000 electronic devices to give out and have set up more than 17,000 4G hotspots so every student has internet access.

After the virtual launch window ends, families will be able to choose between in-person learning and virtual learning. Families can switch between learning modes each grading period.

Click here to read more about AISD’s reopening plan.

ALVIN ISD

The first day of school will be August 24.

All students will officially begin the 2020-21 school year in a virtual online format. During this initial period, families that have extenuating circumstances or those without internet access, can contact their campus to arrange for their children to participate in virtual learning from their campus building. Additionally, students who are served primarily through a self-contained Special Education classroom will have the opportunity to begin in-person instruction at this time.

On August 31, students will begin a phased reintroduction to on-campus learning. This will impact families differently depending on your selection of either Alvin Virtual Learning (AVL) or in-person instruction. Between August 31 and September 14, students that have selected in-person instruction will attend campus on days designated for their grade level and they will continue learning online on non-designated days.

On September 14, students that selected in-person instruction will resume full-time on-campus learning. Students that selected AVL will continue with their online virtual instruction. To better accommodate our families, the deadline for selecting either in-person instruction or Alvin Virtual Learning has been extended to August 7.

Click here to read more about AISD’s reopening plan.



ANGLETON ISD

The first day of school will be August 17.

Under the new Return-to-School Plan, all students will start the first week learning under the Online Learning model where teachers will provide direct instruction from their classrooms. This change to the reopening schedule will allow the district to introduce the Online Learning model properly so that students and staff have the adequate time needed to prepare and learn the new online plan and the expectations for online learning.

Starting the second week of school on August 24, the district will begin opening its doors to some students who choose On-Campus Learning. Most students will continue to learn online, but students in Pre-K, Kindergarten, 6th grade and 9th grade who choose to participate in On-Campus Learning will begin attending school on campus on an assigned A/B schedule. Each campus will designate its own A/B groupings. Family members may not attend on the same day.

On August 31, some students will continue instruction online, and the district will open up On-Campus Learning to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 7th and 10th grades in addition to the previously designated students. They will attend their campuses on their assigned A/B schedule days.

Then on September 8, all On-Campus Learning students will begin attending school on their campuses following the A/B schedule. The following week on September 14, On-Campus Learning students at all elementary schools and Angleton Junior High School will begin attending Monday through Friday during regular school hours. Angleton High School will continue on the A/B schedule until further notice.

All students who choose to participate in On-Campus Learning will be expected to follow the district’s safety protocols. AISD strongly encourages all students, regardless of age, to wear a mask if possible. Students who are 10 and up and without special circumstances must wear face masks. Failure to comply with the district’s mask requirements may cause a student to be removed from On-Campus Learning.

Parents/Guardians who want their children to participate in Online Learning for the 2020-2021 school year must complete the Online Learning Registration Form by August 5.

Click here to read more about AISD’s reopening plan.

BARBERS HILL ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

The Traditional In-School Plan provides highly-qualified teachers in all courses, including electives, and reflects the high academic standards and excellent quality that is synonymous with our name. The traditional school experience provides opportunities for both enrichment and intervention throughout the school day. Teachers and staff will be required to wear masks or shields throughout the day as appropriate. Students will be required to wear face masks/coverings as dictated by the TEA guidelines that are in existence at the time school opens. However, Barbers Hill will retain the right to modify those requirements to use common sense regarding when and where masks will be required.

Online instruction will be delivered completely virtually with Barbers Hill ISD teachers providing instruction, assignments, and support while following the Barbers Hill ISD curriculum. Because grading will be consistent with on-campus instruction, families should plan for a minimum of 4-6 hours each day. Furthermore, students will need to have access to an electronic device and reliable internet. Regular progress monitoring and feedback will be provided. Grading practices for Remote Learning will be consistent with on-campus instruction. The Remote Learning option will require support from adults at home. The Remote Learning option will meet the grade level or course requirements. If the online program is chosen, students will remain in this format for a minimum of one grading period before the option to transition back to traditional school will be allowed.

Click here for more info on BHISD.

BAY CITY ISD

The first day of school will be August 20.

Based on the latest guidance from the Texas Education Agency regarding student attendance and engagement requirements for remote learning, Bay City ISD will offer two options of instructional delivery models for students this upcoming school year: in-person learning on campus, or at-home learning. The district says at-home, or remote learning, will look much different from the emergency academic support offered in the spring.

BCISD is currently working on logistics for both in-person and remote learning models. The district says some of their high school courses cannot be remote, so they will work with those individual student schedules to accommodate blended learning opportunities. Both options will offer engagement with teachers and peers.

Regardless of which learning option families choose for their child, the expectations for coursework and the grading system will be the same for both in-person and at-home learning.

Additional safety measures will be put in place in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 both in schools and on school buses.

Guidance from the TEA and the University Interscholastic League will drive decisions regarding extracurricular student activities.

Click here to read more about BCISD's reopening plan.



BEAUMONT ISD

Beaumont ISD will start school on August 17.

The district will start school virtually for the first four weeks of school in order to acclimate students and staff to new procedures.

Beginning September 8, the district will offer both on-campus and virtual learning. Both programs will follow BISD’s curriculum, which complies with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) standards. When registering, families will be required to enroll in either on-campus learning or virtual learning.

The virtual start will provide staff, students and families with the opportunity to become acclimated to the new synchronous (virtual, teacherled, direct instruction) and asynchronous (virtual, student self-paced) modes of instructional delivery. Additionally, the virtual transition into the normal school day will provide time for direct instruction on the safety protocols, precautions and new campus procedures that will be in place in response to COVID-19 including social distancing guidelines, health screenings and other campus practices.

To facilitate the remote instruction for the first three weeks, the district will provide families with devices and internet access, if needed, to ensure that all students have the necessary resources to fully engage in the learning experience.

Traditional learning: Staff and Students have a normal return to campus following safety protocols established by the District with guidance from the TEA.

Virtual learning: Parents will be provided the option to enroll their child in virtual, at-home learning. This option will require access to a computer and the internet. Paper packets will not be provided. BISD will make arrangements to provide technology, as needed, including chromebooks, tablets and MiFi devices.

For those families with no electronic device, campuses will be offering device check-out during the week of August 3 - 7, 2020. Each campus will publish a device distribution schedule prior to the week of August 3. Please note: ONLY those families who do not have access to an appropriate device to facilitate virtual instruction use should check one out from the campus. The district asks that if your family has a device, please allow those without to have the opportunity to check out a device.

Virtual training opportunities will be provided for all families regarding how to use Google Classroom and Zoom through free online training videos. All families will be provided with a link to a Chromebook Scavenger Hunt that will help them to learn how to use the components of the Chromebook. Visit the district website for updated information on live Zoom training designed specifically for parents.

The district regards the health and safety of both students and staff at the highest level and has considered the wellbeing of all throughout the planning process. With safety in mind, the district will reduce class size limits to support social distancing practices. The class size limits are as follows:

• Elementary on-campus classrooms (grades PK- 4): 20

• Fifth grade and Secondary on-campus classrooms (grades 5-12): 25

All secondary schools will follow a block schedule to limit the number of student transitions. Staggered releases for transition periods, arrivals and dismissals may be implemented as an added safety precaution at all grade levels.

It is mandatory for all staff and students grades 4-12 to wear masks/shields while on campus. Refusal to wear a mask will result in disciplinary action. The district encourages all other students to wear a mask/shield when appropriate.



Click here to read more about BISD's reopening plan.

BRAZOSPORT ISD

The first day of school is August 19, 2020.

With careful consideration, Brazosport ISD has modified our Back-to-School plan for students choosing the At School learning option. After receiving input from our staff, the Texas EducationAgency and local health officials, our plan has changed slightly to allow for a safer transition back into school. This school year all BISD staff will be required to learn and prepare new safety and health protocols never before implemented in schools. Each student choosing the At School learning option will be required to learn and follow new health and safety campus procedures.

The revised Back-to-School plan for our At School learners will allow more time to ensure these safety measures are ready. It will also allow us to phase students into the campuses in much smaller groups to teach the new procedures. Also, this plan allows each student and parent to become familiar with at-home virtual learning. With the virus still among us, there is a likelihood that students may be using the at-home learning platform sometime during the school year. Students choosing the At Home learning option will continue to start school on August 19, 2020.

At School learning students will also be online, at home, August 19th through August 28th. Beginning Monday, August 31st to Thursday, September 3rd, At School students will transition into campuses in smaller groups to learn campus health and safety procedures. On Friday, September 4, all BISD students will be learning from home, again. At School learning on campus for all BISD students who chose that option will be fully implemented on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Bus transportation will be provided for students choosing the At School learning option during the August 31st-September 3rd student phase into campus days. All BISD campuses will have meals available for At School students AND curbside meal pickup for students choosing the At Home learning option beginning August 19, 2020.



Extracurricular Activities are still a big unknown at this time also. They will follow the guidance of TEA, and the UIL once it becomes available. They are preparing for a student registration to determine which students we will serve remotely with which classes, and for students who choose face to face on campus.

Click here to read more about Brazosport ISD’s reopening plan.



CHANNELVIEW ISD

The first day of school will be September 8.

Channelview ISD district leaders have decided that the first four weeks will be online instruction.

After the first four weeks online learning period, parents will have two learning options for their student:

1. Return to School Full Time: Your child will return to campus for a normal school day with face-to-face instruction. The district will continue to practice safety regulations to ensure your child’s well-being. More information regarding the public health guidelines can be found on the TEA website.

2. Online Learning: Your child will be receiving instruction virtually every day. They will not be required to come to campus. 100% of their classroom instruction will be online like they experienced the first three weeks. Daily attendance is still required and daily engagement will be recorded by your child’s teacher. CISD will provide a district issued technology device to complete necessary coursework for every child that needs one.

Parents will be asked to make a commitment for at least one grading period.

Click here for more information from CVISD.

CLEAR CREEK ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

All Clear Creek ISD students will begin the school year online on August 24.

The Clear Creek Independent School District is following advice from medical experts and extending its first phase of brick and mortar instruction by one additional week, providing direct classroom instruction for approximately 10,000 students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, 6th grade, 9th grade and certain groups of special education students beginning August 31, 2020.

The remaining grade levels and special education students will return to brick and mortar on September 14, 2020 versus the initial plan of having all students return on September 8, 2020.

Families who are not comfortable sending their children into a Brick and Mortar learning environment can choose the Clear Connections Online Learning Program. Student will continue to learn from CCISD teachers, engage with classmates, and even participate in extracurricular activities at your home campus.

Click here to read more about CCISD's reopening plan.

CONROE ISD

The first day of school is August 12.

Conroe ISD will begin the school year on August 12 will all students learning remotely.

Traditional In-Person Instruction is scheduled to begin no earlier than September 8.

Conroe ISD is offering the option of Traditional In-Person or Remote/Online Instruction. Both programs will follow Conroe ISD’s TEKS-based curriculum.

Families will be asked to select one of these options when they complete their enrollment or information review in Enrollment Online (formerly known as InfoSnap). Should a family want to change their student’s selection, changes must be requested by midnight on July 28, 2020, by emailing or calling their student’s campus using the contact information at the top of the campus website. Changes to the selection can also be made at the end of the nine-week grading period.

In-person instruction will be a 5-day-a-week program with standard school hours. Students and staff will follow social distancing, mask, and hygiene guidelines as appropriate and detailed on the In-Person Instruction webpage.

Click here to read more about CISD's reopening plan.

CROSBY ISD

Crosby ISD plans to begin classes on August 13 with remote learning.

The district will offer two opportunities for instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year. The two choices are: face-to-face instruction or remote learning.

Parents are asked to participate in a survey starting on July 17 to select the attendance option for their child’s return to school. Parents will receive an email from the district, as well as a notification within Family Access, to complete the survey.

The district plans to begin instruction on August 13, with CISD students engaging in remote learning. All students will follow the remote learning model through September 4.

Students opting for face-to face instruction will begin attending classes on campus on September 8. Students are expected to participate in either the face-to-face or remote learning option 90% of the time to earn credit for the course.

Click here to read more about CISD'S reopening plan.

CYPRESS FAIRBANKS ISD

The first day of instruction for CFISD is September 8.

The Texas Education Agency provided guidance for school districts reopening for on-campus instruction this fall, as well as offering an option for remote instruction. Cypress-Fairbanks ISD will offer On-Campus learning with numerous health and safety protocols and CFISD Connect, anew remote learning option. Both options will follow the same instructional year calendar, grading procedures, and attendance policies, as well as the same curriculum.

On-Campus Students report daily to their campus during established school hours and engage in face-to-face instruction, according to their schedule and the CFISD instructional calendar. CFISD curriculum is the same for both learning options, covering the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for all grades and Texas graduation requirements. CFISD’s online learning management system is Schoology. Students who receive special services such as special education, Section 504, ESL/bilingual, gifted and talented, and dyslexia will continue receiving these services. IEPs and Section 504 service plans will be followed. Students will continue to have access to elective courses.

CFISD Connect (Remote) Students remain at home daily during established school hours and engage in two-way, real-time, live virtual instruction, and teacher-directed lessons and activities, according to their schedule and the CFISD instructional calendar. CFISD curriculum is the same for both learning options, covering the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) for all grades and Texas graduation requirements. CFISD’s online learning management system is Schoology. Students who receive special services such as special education, Section 504, ESL/bilingual, gifted and talented, and dyslexia will continue receiving these services. IEPs and Section 504 service plans will be followed. Resources, accommodations, and/or modifications to support students with disabilities and English learners in the remote environment will be provided. Some elective courses will require students to fulfill in-person course requirements in accordance with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKs) to earn credit for the course. The teacher will designate the date and time for the hands-on activities.

Click here to read more about CFISD's reopening plan.



DEER PARK ISD

Deer Park ISD will begin school August 19.

Deer Park ISD will begin the 2020-21 school year with four weeks of remote (online) instruction for all students.

Remote instruction will begin on the first day of school, Aug. 19, and continue through Sept. 15. Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, students will use the instructional platform they chose during the registration process.

The District will provide two options for instruction: traditional face-to-face instruction and remote learning.

Face-to-Face Instruction: The district will be sanitizing classrooms throughout the day, utilizing social distancing in the classroom (as space allows), and, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, requiring students ages 10 and up to wear a face covering. DPISD is also making special arrangements for students to observe social distancing in cafeterias, athletic facilities, and music rooms.

DPISD encourages all students to attend traditional school and receive instruction in a face-to-face format for the 2020-2021 school year. This is particularly important for students who had trouble adjusting to virtual learning in the spring. This scenario will include an instructional platform that involves in-person instruction with the use of Seesaw (grades PK-4) and Canvas (grades 5-12).

The district says that, at some point in the coming months, it is likely that classes or schools must quarantine or close due to increased exposure to COVID-19. DPISD will be prepared to shift to remote learning while actively working to prevent the spread through health protocols. In that event, they will work with students and parents to help ensure that learning continues.

Teachers will train students to use the learning platforms during the first weeks of school, so they will be familiar with them in the event that the district has to quickly shift to a remote-only instructional program. Students will also learn how to access instructional applications, how to submit assignments, how to communicate with their teachers and peers, and how to access needed support at their respective levels.



Remote Instruction: Remote Learning will be offered through an online instructional format. The district will provide two options for remote instruction using the learning platforms of Seesaw and Canvas: Two-way, real-time, live instruction between teachers and students through a computer or other electronic device or over the phone; or

Through an experience where students engage in learning materials on their own, interacting intermittently with the teacher via technology or cell phones.

Students are required to be engaged in learning throughout the school day. The teacher will provide lessons and give students daily feedback. Schools will establish structured instructional schedules for students to follow.

Remote Learning will align to the level of rigor students will experience in the face-to-face environment and will have additional expectations than what was experienced in the spring when all students were learning in a remote setting.

Students in grades PK-4 must have a parent or an adult present who can facilitate learning each day. Students must be engaged and must participate in all required coursework and virtual lessons during normal school hours. The student will be required to participate in all tutoring sessions and/or video conferencing required by the teachers.

For accelerated and advanced high school weighted courses and many CTE courses, students must report to a designated campus on assigned days and times to take assessments on units of study or complete CTE performance-based assignments. (Ex. Advanced Placement tests or certification tests.)

For activities (including performance-based assignments) that must occur on campus, parents will be responsible for transportation.



Click here to read more about DPISD's reopening plan.



DICKINSON ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Dickinson ISD will offer a choice between face-to-face instruction and remote instruction at home. The district is gathering information on the number of students who will select either option. The deadline for this choice has been extended to Monday, July 20. The choice you make now is not final. It will be used to help make effective staffing decisions and assignments at each campus. Parents will make final commitments for Face-to-Face Instruction or Remote Instruction when the official registration process begins on Monday, August 3.

Click here to read more about DISD's reopening plan.



FORT BEND ISD

The first day of school is August 17.

After further consideration of the current situation in the Fort Bend area, and the latest TEA guidance, Fort Bend ISD has determined that instruction will remain online for at least four weeks and until local health authorities advise it is safe for students and staff to congregate.

As a reminder, the online enrollment verification process is open for all FBISD families through August 3at 11:59 p.m., and it is important that everyone complete this process for their students. We need to make sure that all information in Skyward is correct, and the information from the Back to School Readiness Form will be used to deploy devices to our students who need them. Device deployment will begin at campuses August 5, and students requesting loaner devices and who have completed forms, including the Lending Library forms, will be in the first phase of deployment. We are asking everyone to complete the enrollment verification by August 3 so that we can make sure that there is no delay in getting devices to those who need them.

Click here to read more about FBISD's reopening plan.

FRIENDSWOOD ISD

The first day of class is August 26.

Preparations are made for virtual and in person instruction next year.

For students returning to school in the fall of 2020 there will be some health and safety protocols including the following: regular hand washing and sanitizing procedures; daily deep sanitation of campuses and buses; minimization of large groups in large areas; staff training around coronavirus preventative measures; and recommended, not required and developmentally appropriate wearing of mask in high traffic times and areas.

The district is trying to work on the best way to address shared technology.

The district says students who make good candidates for virtual learning include those who have health risks or have a fear that they could pose a risk to others in their family.

Click here to read more about FISD's reopening plan.

GALVESTON ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Each family will have a choice to access education through a fully remote model (SAIL) or the more traditional GISD On-Site model.

On July 27, families will begin the process to select a fully remote instruction through SAIL - Students Accessing Innovative Learning. If you do not choose SAIL, students will be enrolled in the GISD On-Site instructional model.

GISD On-Site will begin with a four week transition period. GISD On-Site students will receive at-home instruction from their assigned teachers.

The four-week transition period may include small groups of students utilizing the campus classrooms to introduce procedures and routines related to a new campus, technology and hygiene during COVID-19.

Click here to read more about GISD's reopening plan.



HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The first day of school is August 17.

Students at all HPS campuses statewide will start the academic year on Monday, August 17 in an online-only setting. Classes will continue online-only until at least Tuesday, September 8.

During these three weeks, you will receive a survey asking your family to choose the option of either continuing classes online only, or returning to campus for in-person learning after Labor Day, if possible. Harmony will announce no later than the first week of September whether there is a need to extend online-only learning further, or if families who have opted for on-campus learning may return for in-person instruction. Students who opted for at-home learning will continue to learn remotely throughout the remainder of the school year, unless they notify their campus of a change request through Skyward.

Click here to read more about HPS's reopening plan.

HOUSTON ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

Houston ISD says all students will begin the school year on September 8 with six-weeks of virtual instruction.

On October 19, face-to-face instruction for all students will begin, with an option to continue virtual learning. The district says this date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across the city and recommendations from local, state, and federal health officials.

HISD says parents will have the option to opt out of face-to-face instruction entirely for the fall semester and school year.

Click here to read more about HISD’s reopening plan.

KATY ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

The Katy Independent School District will delay the return of students for in-person instruction by three weeks, meaning all students will participate in virtual instruction.

Even though all Katy ISD students will be participating in online learning from August 19 to September 4, it is important for families to continue to formally inform the District of their preferred instructional option for the first grading period of the 2020-2021 school year.

In-Person Instruction: In-person instruction includes face-to-face instruction, in addition to the utilization of the digital learning management system, Canvas, for other in-class supports and resources. Canvas can also be utilized as a virtual resource that provides a platform for continuous learning should there be an intermittent return from school to home instruction due to COVID-19. Daily attendance is taken.

Katy Virtual Academy (KVA): The KVA instructional framework encompasses a schedule in which students are able to engage in two-way, real-time, live instruction with teachers that is delivered through technology devices (also known as synchronous instruction). KVA students can communicate and request support from teachers when needed. Students engage with their academic material on a daily basis and the KVA instructional schedule meets the minimum number of required daily minutes per the TEA. Daily attendance is taken.



The majority of secondary courses are offered in a virtual format that is real-time, live instruction with assigned teachers. However, some secondary courses that are offered in a virtual format require before- and after-school participation with the assigned teacher (co-curricular and extra-curricular courses). Also, some secondary courses are offered in a hybrid format which requires students to fulfill in-person course requirements in accordance with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKs).

Resources and instructional materials, including technology devices, textbooks, library books and calculators, are available for student check-out for home use.

Parents may enroll their child into KVA for the fall 2020 semester by logging into PowerSchool. The KVA enrollment option is available beginning on Monday, July 20 through Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Students who elect to begin the school year enrolled in KVA may elect to return to in-person instruction at the end of a six-weeks (secondary) and nine-weeks (elementary) grading period. KVA enrolled students are not allowed to return to in-person instruction prior to the close of a grading period.



Click here to read more about KISD's reopening plan.



GALENA PARK ISD



The first day of school is scheduled for September 8.

Galena Park I.S.D. has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until September 8, 2020. Early College High School and all Dual Credit students will receive separate communication concerning their start dates. The first four weeks of school will be remote.

Parents will still be asked to select between face-to-face instruction and 100% remote learning for each of their children who attend GPISD schools. While all students are starting school remotely, your selection will allow the District and individual campuses to create school safety and instructional plans which consider the number of students expected to participate on campus when they open for face-to-face instruction.

Click here to read more about GPISD’s reopening plan

GOOSE CREEK ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

The Goose Creek CISD board of trustees voted to delay the start of school to September 8, 2020. Beginning September 8, all students will enroll in virtual instruction for the first three weeks of school. Students participating in virtual instruction are eligible to participate in extracurricular and UIL activities as long as other requirements are met.



Click here to read more about GCISD's reopening plan.



HUFFMAN ISD

The first day of school is August 25.

All Huffman ISD students will begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely on August 25, 2020. Currently, students who chose face to face instruction will report to campus on Tuesday, September 15th. However, this date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions across the City of Houston and guidance from local, state, and federal health officials.

Click here to read more about HISD’s reopening plan.

HUMBLE ISD

The first day of school is August 11.

All Humble ISD students will begin the 2020-2021 school year with online learning on Tuesday, August 11. Teachers will take attendance daily and use this time to help students learn online platforms, introduce class and course expectations, begin to establish relationships, become familiar with safety procedures, and inspire curiosity and learning.

On Monday, August 17, students in self-contained special education classrooms will transition from online learning to in-person learning if their parents chose on-campus instruction.

On Monday, August 24, elementary students will transition from online learning to in-person learning if their parents chose on-campus instruction. Elementary classes will meet on campus every school day.

Also on August 24, middle and high school students will transition from online learning to in-person learning (if their parents chose on campus instruction). Middle and high school students will attend on campus classes on an A/B schedule. This schedule reduces the number of students on campus and in classrooms, halls, lunchrooms, etc. everyday and provides more opportunities for social distancing.

The A/B schedule may continue up to October 12, with Fridays alternating week-to-week.

Click here to read more about HISD’s reopening plan.

KIPP TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The first day of school is August 24.

All students will start the school year with 100% virtual classes. The district hopes to return to in person learning with a staggered, phased-in start beginning October 12 for families who choose in-person learning for the second nine-week instructional cycle.

Families were asked to fill out a method of learning survey. In September, parents will have the opportunity to confirm or change whether you would like to choose 100% virtual or in-person learning for your child after the in-person learning option starts in mid-October.

Click here to read more about KIPP’s reopening plan.

KLEIN ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

The Board of Trustees approved a revised 2020-2021 school calendar, including moving the start of the school year for all students to Tuesday, September 8. Students will begin either in Klein Online or Klein OnCampus, based on the enrollment verification completed by families prior to July 31. The last day of instruction is still prior to Memorial Day, which remains unchanged in the revised calendar.

Students will have the choice of Klein Online or Klein On-Campus for the school year.

Klein Online will be very different in design from the At-Home Learning developed in March 2020. In Klein Online, educators will personalize learning experiences and meet students’ unique needs, just as they would if they were face-to-face with learners in a school building.

Teachers will create daily lessons and meet with students live online to teach, along with independent learning time structured by the teachers. Students will be expected to be engaged daily as evidenced by access to Schoology, daily progress via student-teacher interaction, and completion of assignments.

Students will be required to attend live lessons at specific times, communicated by individual teachers according to grade level and course. Attendance will be taken daily by each teacher. Daily learning schedules will be provided and will inform students and families to know what to expect and plan accordingly in order to meet learning and attendance expectations.

Grading for all courses will follow the same grading policy as the courses in the face-to-face model. According to TEA guidance, the grading policies for remote instruction must be consistent with the District’s grading policies for on-campus assignments.

The same level of rigorous instruction will be provided. Assignments and assessments may look different due to the nature of online learning; however, learning expectations and mastering the TEKS is the same for both Klein Online and Klein On-Campus.

Schoology is the designated learning platform that all PK-12 students will use to connect to their courses for Klein Online.

Click here to read more about KISD's reopening plan.

LA PORTE ISD

The first day of school is August 19.

Students at La Porte ISD will begin school as scheduled on August 19 with virtual instruction delivered by teachers who will work from their campus classrooms. On September 8, students will return to school for face-to-face learning or continue virtual learning.

Click here to read more about LPISD's reopening plan.

LAMAR ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Lamar CISD will offer both on-campus and virtual instruction during the 2020-2021 school year and parents will have the option to choose which model is best for their students. The primary parent or guardian of registered Lamar CISD students will need to complete a 2020-2021 School Year Commitment Form to indicate if their student(s) will participate in on-campus or virtual instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.

For on-campus instruction, all students and staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms regularly and individuals who present with symptoms will be separated and sent home. The use of face coverings will be determined by health recommendations associated with levels of community transmission.Class size will depend on the number of students who choose to participate in on-campus instruction. Desks or tables will be socially distanced as much as instructionally possible. Several other health and safety measures will also be put in place by the district.

The virtual instruction option will require a higher level of rigor, workload, and time commitment from the virtual learning that occurred in the spring of 2020.Virtual instruction will follow the schedule of classes at the student’s home campus (secondary) or daily time expectations per content area (elementary).Students will participate in asynchronous (online without real-time interaction) and synchronous (real-time) online learning. Each day, students will engage in daily lessons, activities and assignments in all classes in order to be marked present for the day. Grading for all virtual courses will follow the same grading policy as the courses in the on-campus model. Due to the rigor and participation expectations of virtual instruction, each student will likely need their own device and access to high-speed internet at home. *Families can indicate if they need additional devices through the 2020-2021 School Year Commitment Form.

All pre-k services during the 2020-2021 school year will be offered virtually, as well as on campus. Additionally, beginning in 2020, all pre-k programs will be full-day from 7:30 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. Transportation is provided at all campuses for on-campus learners.

Click here for more from LCISD.

MONTGOMERY ISD

The first day of school is Thursday, August 13.

Traditional in-school and remote instructional planning is underway. An upcoming survey with descriptions of each choice will be provided to assist with parent selection. The survey will open and be available on the MISD website by July 22. We are asking that parents choose traditional in-school or remote instruction for their student(s) by July 29.MISD is monitoring and adjusting as the federal and state guidelines continue to update. Please know we want your students back with us and are doing everything possible to provide the safest and healthiest environment for our staff and students. We are moving forward and getting excited about everyone’s return!

Click here for more information from MISD.

NEEDVILLE ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

Needville ISD is giving families the choice of either face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction. If you anticipate keeping your child(ren) at home and enrolling in virtual instruction, please contact the campus by August 10, 2020 to help in their planning.

Face-to-face Instruction Students in Needville ISD will have the opportunity to attend schools and receive instruction via face-to-face format for the 2020-2021 school year. This scenario will include a blended instructional platform that involves in-person instruction as well as the use of Google Classroom (district-wide) for specific instructional areas. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event we have to quickly switch to an all-virtual setting. Several operational considerations have been identified to prevent and mitigate the viral spread inside the school setting during face-to-face instruction.

Needville ISD will also provide instruction via virtual format. Virtual instruction will be offered through a Remote Synchronous Instruction format and a Remote Asynchronous Instruction format.

Secondary students will receive instruction through the on-line curriculum and/or remote virtual instruction.

For ALL students choosing to be educated via virtual learning, several requirements must be met, including broadband internet access and a digital device for a minimum of four hours each day of school.

Click here for more from Needville ISD.

NEW CANEY ISD

The first day of school is August 10.

New Caney ISD will begin instruction for the 2020-21 school year completely online to best protect the welfare of our students and staff. It is not known how long online-only instruction will continue. The district will re-evaluate circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the school year begins. Decisions about beginning on-campus, face-to-face instruction will be made with the welfare of students and staff in mind first.

New Caney ISD will begin school August 10 utilizing a fully online, distance learning model. Instruction will be delivered completely online with New Caney ISD teachers providing real-time (synchronous) and self-paced (asynchronous) instruction.

With exceptions made for those with documented health risks, teachers will deliver online instruction from a classroom or designated workspace in real-time for parts of the school day, complete with established health and safety practices.

Click here for more information from NCISD.

PASADENA ISD

The first day of school is August 18.

Families will have the ability to choose either face-to-face instruction on campus, or virtual learning that may be provided by a teacher from the child’s campus or another Pasadena ISD teacher. All staff members with be at their campuses daily to teach face-to-face or to teach virtually. Every student, Pre-K through 12, in Pasadena ISD will receive a device as the district transitions to one to one instruction across the district.

Pasadena ISD has drafted protocols and procedures for next school year that address all aspects of your child’s experience while at school.

Click here to read more about PISD's reopening plan.

PEARLAND ISD

First day of school will be August 31.

Two instructional options will be available for parents and students: on-campus instruction or remote learning. On-campus instruction will consist of full-day, face-to-face instruction for all courses. Remote instruction will offer online instruction through a remote synchronous and/or remote asynchronous format.

On Campus: Students in Pearland ISD will have the opportunity to attend schools and receive instruction via face-to-face format for the 2020-21 school year. This scenario will include in-person instruction, as well as utilizing the district-wide Learning Management Systems (LMS), Seesaw (grades PK-4) and Canvas (grades 5 – 12) in the classroom. This will ensure that students are familiar with the virtual platform in the event they have to quickly switch to an all-online setting. On-campus instruction is highly recommended for any students who experienced difficulty or were unsuccessful in the virtual learning platform in the Spring 2020.

Due to the nature of this pandemic, the district says parents and educators should expect to see some campuses close for brief periods during the upcoming school year. If there are significant changes to the public health situation, there may need to be additional changes to the framework as well.

Remote: Pearland ISD will also provide instruction via online format for the 2020-21 school year. Online instruction will be offered through Remote Synchronous and/or Remote Asynchronous Instructional format. Remote instruction will be as rigorous as on-campus instruction

For remote instruction, the district says students must have access to the following: broadband Internet; updated iPads are preferred for Grades PK-1; laptop or desktop computer for use during each school day, touchscreen laptop preferred (Monday-Friday); access to a microphone and camera on the device.

Selection for remote instruction will be included in the registration process for Pearland ISD, which will open in Skyward on July 22. Deadline for remote instruction selection must be completed by August 5. Remote instruction selection is a nine-week grading period commitment.

Click here to read more about PISD’s reopening plan.

SANTA FE ISD

The first day of school is August 13.

The district will begin the school year in a virtual format through September 4. At this time and unless conditions prohibit, the district plans to offer on campus instruction beginning September 7.

SFISD will offer both in-class instruction and virtual learning options for students and staff.

Virtual Learning will require specific time requirements as well as daily participation and attendance requirements, and will include continuous instruction from district and school personnel. This option must be selected for a complete grading period term.

In-class learning will occur with school and classroom safety protocols and guidelines, and will follow state and local agency requirements and recommendations.

Click here to read more about SFISD's reopening plan.

SHELDON ISD

The first day of school is September 8.

SISD will be open for students with safety protocols in place including required facial coverings (masks or face shields) for 3rd through 12th grade students, social distancing, hand sanitizing stations, and other health precautions. Additionally, virtual instruction will be offered for those who choose to not attend on campus will be available.

Click here to read more about SISD's reopening plan.

SPLENDORA ISD

The first day of school varies by grade.

August 17 - August 21: PK-1st grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.August 24 - August 28: PK-3rd grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.August 31 - September 4: PK-8th grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. All other students will learn remotely.September 8 - September 11: PK-12th grade students who have chosen the on-site learning model will be at their campus. High school students who have chosen the on-site learning model will transition into a hybrid model. High school students who have chosen the remote learning model will continue to learn from home. (Details outlining the hybrid model will be released at a later date.)

This staggered start will allow teachers and staff to begin instruction but also implement and practice safety protocols for when school does fully reopen. For remote learning, students will attend school virtually using their personal or district-issued device and hotspot. Elementary students must also have a parent/caretaker to assist with this learning model. Remote learning will adhere to TEA guidelines. Student engagement is measured daily and attendance is assigned based on the student's completion of that day's engagement measure. Students who do not complete the daily measure of engagement are counted absent for the day.

For on-site learning, students will attend school and follow the district calendar. Teachers will wear face shields and 4th-12th grade students will be required to wear face coverings. Students and staff will maintain recommended social distance when feasible. Classrooms will be reorganized to maximize space as much as possible. Parents are encouraged to bring their child to school; however, students riding the bus will be required to use hand sanitizer and wear face coverings. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in classrooms or in the cafeteria if social distancing allows.

Click here for more information on SISD.

SPRING ISD

The first day of school is August 17.

Spring ISD will begin the school year with remote learning.

The district is offering two options for the 2020-21 school year – Safety-First In-Person and Empowered Learning At-Home.

Option 1: Safety-First In-Person: This is a blended learning model designed to provide students the greatest level of in-person instruction possible during the 2020-21 school year. As such, the number of days of on-campus instruction per week throughout the academic calendar will be directly determined by COVID-19 contagion levels in the area as outlined on the SISD Operational Decision Meter. In other words, when there is a minimal and controlled level of COVID-19 in the community as determined by local health officials, all students will be on a daily on-campus schedule. When, though, there are significant levels COVID-19 contagion in the area, student schedules will be modified to reduce the total number of students and staff in the facilities at a given time so that appropriate social distancing measures can be implemented to protect the health of students and staff.

Please note: Only when there is a severe and uncontrolled level of COVID-19 in the community as determined by local health authorities AND outbreaks are present and worsening, will the majority of students who are on the “safety-first, in-person” blended learning track be asked to move to a remote learning schedule until COVID-19 contagion levels improve. The district understands that on-campus, in-person instruction is important.

Option 2: Empowered Learning At-Home: With this option, students will learn remotely five days a week receiving teacher-directed and teacher-supported instruction through a blend of synchronous and asynchronous delivery methods. Students and teachers will use Schoology, the Learning Management System. In this remote environment, teachers will use standards-based curriculum, resources and assignments creating an environment that more closely resembles a classroom experience. However, enrichment opportunities will be provided through Project-Based Learning Plans, which were used during the extended closure this past spring.

All grading and attendance policies will apply, regardless of the selection.

Families will always have the option to move from the Safety-First In-Person option to Empowered Learning At-Home. Students wishing to move from the Empowered Learning At-Home to the Safety-First In-Person option may need to wait until the end of a grading period to make that transition.

Click here for more information from Spring ISD.

SPRING BRANCH ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

All students will learn remotely for the first two weeks.

The week of August 17 has been designated as the Week of Welcome, “WOW Week,” during which teachers will reach out to every family and begin building relationships with your children, as the traditional Meet the Teacher events cannot occur this year in the usual way.

The district plans to enact the LearnSBISD Plan on Tuesday, September 8, with in-person learning beginning for those families choosing for their students to physically return to school.

Families have two learning options for their children:

In-Person Learning is the choice for families who wish for their children to resume learning at school with robust health and safety measures in place, including the requirement that students wear face coverings/masks in indoor common spaces.

Distance Learning is the choice for families who wish for their children to learn online at home. Students will follow a daily schedule, with required daily participation that will include live, real-time instruction with great SBISD teachers, and independent instruction every class period, every school day. Attendance will be taken daily, and lesson plans follow the SBISD scope and sequence.

Click here for moe from SBISD.

STAFFORD ISD

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 19.

Stafford ISD will begin the first four weeks of school with online instruction. At the close of those four weeks, the district will readdress plans as needed. Parents are asked to take the online form by Monday, July 27. This form will be required for every single student before attending classes at SMSD. If you have more than one child enrolled, you must complete a separate form for each child.

For online instruction, all students will be provided an iPad to promote one student to one device capability. All students have access to the school districts online textbooks for each grade level and access to the districts learning management system, Blackboard (2nd - 12th Grade), Study Island (EC – 1st Grade) and through Microsoft Teams district-wide. This Fall, SMSD will provide instruction in two different environments: (1) Virtual/Remote and (2) Face-to-face. Students will engage in learning that is aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS).

Virtual and remote instruction will be asynchronous and synchronous.

The district says it is ready, willing, and able to meet the needs of students through face-to-face instruction in the 2020-21 school year. The District employs full-time registered nurses who are prepared to deliver medical care to students. A number of enhanced health and safety protocols will be in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students and teachers will attend class in-person, five days a week, with additional safety measures in alignment with state and federal guidelines and recommendations. In this model, teachers will provide face-to-face instruction and will also utilize Blackboard Classroom to provide learning resources and support that can be accessed from home. Teachers will plan instruction that is quickly and easily transferable from face-to-face to remote in the event of a temporary school closure due to COVID-19 spread.

Click here for more information from SMSD.

TEXAS CITY ISD

The first day is school is August 24.

The school year will begin with virtual instruction. The plan is for face-to-face instruction at TCISD to begin on Sept. 14 for those that choose that option. Parents can also opt to continue virtual learning. The Board also agreed that students who continue virtual learning once face-to-face begins, can still participate in extracurricular activities. A COVID Task Force made up of parents, teachers, staff, and administrators will start digging deeper into return plans.

Click here for more information from TCISD.

TOMBALL ISD

The first day of school is now September 8.

Rather than begin school with all students in a virtual environment on August 18, Tomball ISD will push back the start of its 2020-2021 school year and begin either with face-to-face instruction or in our Tomball Virtual School on Tuesday, September 8, depending on the choice each family made via our Commitment Form.

Students who have opted for face-to-face instruction will be scheduled into classes with their face-to-face teachers who will support their instruction remotely until it is safe for students to return to campus for face-to-face instruction. At that time, students will return to campus into their teachers’ face-to-face classrooms. At the end of the first grading period, if we have returned to campus, students may opt to enroll in Tomball Virtual School and at that time will transition to instruction provided by virtual teachers.

Students who have opted for Tomball Virtual School will be scheduled into classes with their virtual teachers who will support their learning remotely. This group of students may opt to return to the face-to-face classroom at the end of the first grading period. At that time, they will be scheduled into face-to-face classes which most likely will mean new teachers. If students choose to remain in Tomball Virtual School beyond the first grading period, they will continue with their virtual teachers in all possible cases through the first semester.

Click here for information from Tomball ISD.

WALLER ISD

The first day of school is August 24.

WISD will start our school year on Aug. 24 using the WISD Online option only. Under this order, no in-person student activities may take place until On-Campus learning resumes. This means that all summer in-person student activities have been canceled until further notice. At this time, our hope is that we will be able to provide the WISD On-Campus option starting Sept. 14, however, this date is dependent on state and county officials and requirements from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

While we cannot offer WISD On-Campus now, we will in the future and it is still important for us to plan for the students whose parents/guardians choose the WISD On-Campus option for their children when it is available. With this announcement, we are extending the time for families to complete the WISD Online or On-Campus Selection Form. Parents/guardians, please complete the form by Thursday, Aug. 6.

Click here for more information from WISD.

WHARTON ISD

The first day of school is August 17.

When school begins, the first four weeks will be virtual. Sivells Elementary will be asynchronous, Wharton Elementary, Wharton JH, and Wharton HS will be synchronous.

At the beginning of the third week of the school year, the district will assess where the area and county are concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and decide whether to continue virtual instruction after week four or return to face to face instruction.

When Wharton ISD returns to face-to-face instruction, masks will be required for all faculty, staff, and students age 10 and older.

For more click here.

WILLIS ISD

The first day of school is August 12.All Willis ISD students will participate in remote-only learning from home August 12 through September 7. We will plan to reopen schools on Tuesday, Sept. 8, but will monitor the situation and provide updates the week of August 31. This learning is required for all students.

Even though schools will not open for in-person instruction as originally planned, the district asks that parents still complete the parent survey by Friday, July 24. To ensure students can fully engage in remote / online learning, the district will provide Chromebooks for students who do not have reliable access to a computer at home. Your school will share more information on this when it is available.

The district is exploring options for securing Wi-Fi hotspots for some of our students to ensure they have the tools they need to learn remotely.

Click here for more information from WISD.