In the wake of severe weather wreaking havoc, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team in Texas has sprung into action. With torrential rain covering the region and rivers breaching their banks, the situation has escalated to a state of emergency, necessitating urgent evacuations.

The Salvation Army has established feeding operations at strategic locations. Base camp operations and feeding units in Houston and Conroe have been set up to ensure the effective distribution of aid. An Incident Management Team (IMT) will further streamline response efforts. Teams will begin giving meals out at 11:00 a.m.

Harris County:

Huffman Community - Roaming

Lake Houston Community - Roaming

Liberty County:

Plum Grove – Santa Fe Admin Bldg., 1680 CR 3549, Cleveland, 77327

Liberty County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, 22350 Hwy 321, Cleveland, 77327

Liberty Christian Fellowship Church, 200 FM 2025, Cleveland, 77328

The Family Church, 9456 Hwy 146 N., Hardin, TX 77575

2510 Heights Street, Liberty, 77575

Montgomery County:

River Plantation Community Center

Porter Community Roaming

New Caney Roaming

Walker County:

Walker County Veteran’s Services, 340 SH 75 N, Huntsville, 77340

For more information about The Salvation Army of Greater Houston and how you can support their mission, please visit www.salvationarmyhouston.org.