Texas Governor Greg Abbott has vetoed dozens of bills in the last week as he continues to push lawmakers to pass property tax cuts.

In just the past week, the governor killed more than 70 bills sent to his desk by Texas lawmakers. Nearly 30 of those were on Sunday alone. '

SUGGESTED: Gov. Greg Abbott continues his veto campaign, axing more bills amid property tax impasse

According to the Texas Tribune, multiple veto proclamations by Gov. Abbott stated, "At this time, the legislature must concentrate on delivering property tax cuts to Texans."

After the regular legislative session wrapped up last month, the governor called lawmakers back in to pass a $17. 6 billion property tax relief bill.

RELATED: Texas Lt. Governor delivers ultimatum on property tax relief

The House swiftly passed their version, which distributes the money to homeowners, commercial property owners and businesses and then quickly adjourned.

The Senate has refused to take up the House version of the bill, preferring its own version, which offers businesses tax relief, while also permanently raising the homestead exemption for 5.7 million homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000 per year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

AUSTIN, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 18: The exterior of the Texas State Capitol on February 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The governor is also pushing lawmakers to pass school vouchers, allowing public tax dollars to fund private school tuition for parents who prefer that option.

The governor could call another special session to re-pass the bills he vetoed, but it's unclear if that will happen.

Former Governor Rick Perry still maintains the record for the highest number of vetoes at 83.

Here are the 76 bills the governor vetoed from the regular legislative session with a brief description from the Texas Legislature website. Click on a bill number to see more information about it.

Bills vetoed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott

HB 181: Relating to the establishment of the sickle cell disease registry.

HB 279: Relating to the prosecution and punishment of the offense of trafficking of persons.

HB 558: Relating to prohibiting certain limitations on the operation of certain organizations that benefit veterans during a declared state of disaster.

HB 729: Relating to the statewide intellectual and developmental disability coordinating council.

HB 1466: Relating to the regulation of certain continuing education programs.

HB 2138: Relating to the sale of charitable raffle tickets by certain nonprofit wildlife conservation associations.

HB 2416: Relating to creation of the gulf coast protection account to be administered by the General Land Office.

HB 2629: Relating to the reporting of direct campaign expenditures by certain persons and political committees.

HB 2879: Relating to venue in certain actions involving a contract for an improvement to real property.

HB 2956: Relating to municipal annexation of an area adjacent to contiguous or connecting railroad rights-of-way.

HB 3159: Relating to the use of an accessible absentee mail system by certain voters.

HB 3436: Relating to the authority of the Texas Military Department to negotiate the release of a reversionary interest and certain other interests of the state in certain property in Palo Pinto County owned by the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association.

HB 4106: Relating to the procedure for resolving certain customer complaints before the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

HB 4128: Relating to associate judges for guardianship proceedings and protective services proceedings in certain courts.

HB 4158: Relating to the determination and reporting of the number of residence homesteads of elderly or disabled persons that are subject to the limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed on the properties by school districts.

HB 4219: Relating to the maximum rate or amount of interest of certain consumer loans.

HB 4759: Relating to an attack by a dangerous dog; increasing criminal penalties.

HB 4779: Relating to the prosecution of the criminal offense of organized retail theft.

HB 5332: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 229; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose fees and taxes.

HB 5358: Relating to the creation of the Ranger Ridge Municipal Utility District of Palo Pinto County; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

HB 5360: Relating to the creation of the Deer Creek Ranch Municipal Utility District No. 1; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

HB 5366: Relating to the creation of the Grimes County Municipal Utility District No. 3; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 200: Relating to the period for which an applicant for admission as an undergraduate student to a public institution of higher education is entitled to an academic fresh start.

SB 247: Relating to specialty license plates issued for honorary consuls.

SB 261: Relating to titling and registration of assembled trailers.

SB 267: Relating to law enforcement agency accreditation, including a grant program to assist agencies in becoming accredited.

SB 315: Relating to the definition of telephone call for purposes of regulating telephone solicitations.

SB 335: Relating to meetings of the Family and Protective Services Council broadcast over the Internet.

SB 348: Relating to the prohibition on posting on the Internet information held by an appraisal district regarding certain residential property.

SB 361: Relating to the eligibility of a person employed by a school district as a teacher to serve on the appraisal review board of an appraisal district.

SB 467: Relating to increasing the criminal penalty for the offense of criminal mischief involving impairment of a motor fuel pump.

SB 485: Relating to designating the second Saturday in October as Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

SB 498: Relating to the operation of statewide technology centers.

SB 526: Relating to requiring prior approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a degree or certificate program to certain persons who are incarcerated or subject to involuntary civil commitment.

SB 796 Relating to arbitration provisions in surplus lines insurance contracts.

SB 813: Relating to providing notice to a state representative and senator of certain administrative actions of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

SB 987: Relating to the reporting of certain information regarding the payment of state money to certain vendors and counties.

SB 1051: Relating to a uniform coordination of benefits questionnaire for health benefit plans.

SB 1080: Relating to a mitigation program and fees for the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District.

SB 1367: Relating to the confidentiality of certain information for employees of a county courthouse or the Office of Court Administration of the Texas Judicial System and the employees' family members.

SB 1393: Relating to eligibility for coverage by the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan in certain areas.

SB 1399: Relating to the renewal and review of standard permits for certain concrete plants.

SB 1404: Relating to the creation of a work group to study the benefits of coal-to-nuclear electric generating facility conversion.

SB 1431: Relating to the confidentiality of certain information for a current or former administrative law judge for the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

SB 1439: Relating to the ad valorem taxation of tangible personal property held or used for the production of income by related business entities.

SB 1467: Relating to the disclosure of certain medical information by electronic means.

SB 1568: Relating to the persons authorized or appointed to exercise the power of sale under the terms of a contract lien on real property.

SB 1614: Relating to the computation of the cost of goods sold by television and radio broadcasters for purposes of the franchise tax.

SB 1615: Relating to the cosmetology licensure compact.

SB 1668: Relating to property owners' associations, including condominium owners' associations.

SB 1712: Relating to the purchase, sale, or lease of real property on behalf of a limited partnership or a limited liability company.

SB 1916: Relating to publication of public improvement district service plans and assessments on certain public Internet websites.

SB 1979: Relating to an annual study by the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center of the purchase and sale of single-family homes by certain institutional buyers.

SB 1998: Relating to the calculation of certain ad valorem tax rates.

SB 2010: Relating to required reporting by the wholesale electric market monitor for the ERCOT power region.

SB 2016: Relating to the licensing and regulation of dietitians.

SB 2035: Relating to the issuance of certain anticipation notes and certificates of obligation.

SB 2052: Relating to permit fees for groundwater wells imposed by the Southeast Texas Groundwater Conservation District.

SB 2192: Relating to the notice and petition for the creation of a municipal utility district in certain counties.

SB 2248: Relating to guardianships for persons who are incapacitated; changing a fee.

SB 2260: Relating to management review of certain investigations conducted by the Department of Family and Protective Services.

SB 2269: Relating to discontinuing group self-insurance coverage and dissolving the Texas self-insurance group guaranty fund and trust fund under the Texas Workers' Compensation Act.

SB 2275: Relating to the authority of the Supreme Court of Texas to adopt certain rules.

SB 2277: Relating to special appointments in suits affecting the parent-child relationship.

SB 2292: Relating to bond requirements for certain judges.

SB 2379: Relating to aquifer storage and recovery projects that transect a portion of the Edwards Aquifer.

SB 2399: Relating to the authority of the Public Utility Commission of Texas to regulate Voice over Internet Protocol services.

SB 2453: Relating to certain regulations adopted by governmental entities for the building products, materials, or methods used in the construction of residential or commercial buildings.

SB 2474: Relating to civil and administrative penalties assessed for violations of statutes or rules governing chemical dependency treatment facilities.

SB 2493: Relating to repairs made pursuant to a tenant's notice of intent to repair and the refund of a tenant's security deposit.

SB 2597: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 237; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2598: Relating to the creation of the Honey Creek Improvement District No. 1; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments and fees.

SB 2604: Relating to the creation of the Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 589; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2605: Relating to the creation of the Knob Creek Municipal Utility District of Bell County; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

SB 2613: Relating to the creation of the Tabor Ranch Municipal Management District; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes; granting a limited power of eminent domain.

SB 2616: Relating to the creation of the Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 27; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.