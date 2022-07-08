Have a chill weekend, avoid the Houston heat with these cooling centers

article

Saying ‘it’s getting hot outside’ would be an understatement and the City of Houston announced its heat emergency plan would be activated for the second time this summer to help residents escape the dangerous weather.

The heat index for the weekend will reach a scorching 108, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory for the Houston region is in place for the weekend until Monday evening.

High-risk groups such as adults ages 55 and older, children under the age of four, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications should stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is the hottest part of the day.

Any residents without air conditioning can call 311 to get more information on the city-designated cooling centers and request a free METRO ride to and from a center.

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers, libraries, and recreation centers during normal business hours, even when the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is not activated.

Here is the list of the designated cooling centers open to residents:



Saturday, July 9, 2022



All city gyms will open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



The following libraries and city parks buildings will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.:



Bracewell Library

9002 Kingspoint Road

Houston, TX 77075



Carnegie Library

1050 Quitman Street

Houston, TX 77009



Collier Library

6200 Pinemont Drive

Houston, TX 77092



Dixon Library/ TECHLink

8002 Hirsch Road

Houston, TX 77016



Flores Library

110 N. Milby Street

Houston, TX 77003



Frank Library

10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)

Houston, TX 77035



Heights Library

1302 Heights Blvd

Houston, TX 77008



Henington-Alief Library

7979 S. Kirkwood

Houston, TX 77072



Hillendahl Library

2436 Gessner

Houston, TX 77080



Jesse Jones Central Library

500 McKinney

Houston, TX 77002



Johnson Library

3517 Reed Road

Houston, TX 77051



Jungman Library

5830 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77057



Looscan Library

2510 Willowick Road

Houston, TX 77027



McCrane-Kashmere Gardens Library

5411 Pardee Street

Houston, TX 77026



McGovern-Stella Link Library

7405 Stella Link Rd

Houston, TX 77025



Oak Forest Library

1349 W. 43rd Street

Houston, TX 77018



Park Place Library

8145 Park Place Blvd

Houston, TX 77017



Robinson-Westchase Library

3223 Wilcrest Drive

Houston, TX 77042



Scenic Woods Library

10677 Homestead Road

Houston, TX 77016



Shepard-Acres Homes Library

8501 W. Montgomery Road

Houston, TX 77088



Smith Library

3624 Scott Street

Houston, TX 77004



Stanaker Library

611 Macario Garcia Drive

Houston, TX 77011



Stimley-Blue Ridge Library

7200 W. Fuqua Street

Missouri City, TX 77489



Tuttle Library

702 Kress Street

Houston, TX 77020



Walter Library

7660 Clarewood Drive

Houston, TX 77036



Young Library

5107 Griggs Road

Houston, TX 77021



The following multi-service and community centers will have extended hours until 6 p.m.:



Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W Montgomery Rd

Houston, TX 77091



Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr

Houston, TX 77074



Tidwell Community Center

9720 Spaulding St

Houston, TX 77016



Hartman Community Center

9311 E Avenue P

Houston, TX 77012



Sunday, July 10, 2022:



The following facilities will open from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.



Tidwell Community Center

9720 Spaulding St

Houston, TX 77016



Hartman Community Center

9311 E Avenue P

Houston, TX 77012



Acres Home Multi-Service Center

6719 W Montgomery Rd

Houston, TX 77091



Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr

Houston, TX 77074



Downtown Library

500 McKinney St

Houston, TX 77002

Monday, July 11, 2022:



All City of Houston community centers, multi-service centers, and libraries will serve as cooling centers and will be open during normal business hours.

The Houston Health Department also shared extra precautions residents can take to protect themselves from heat-related illness and death including: