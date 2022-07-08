Expand / Collapse search

Have a chill weekend, avoid the Houston heat with these cooling centers

Here are some hot weather safety tips. (FOX Weather) article

HOUSTON - Saying ‘it’s getting hot outside’ would be an understatement and the City of Houston announced its heat emergency plan would be activated for the second time this summer to help residents escape the dangerous weather.

The heat index for the weekend will reach a scorching 108, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory for the Houston region is in place for the weekend until Monday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are setting up for the weekend. Heat advisories have been posted for Saturday with highs closing in on record territory and heat index values approaching 110. Scorching heat continues on Sunday with temperatures again soaring into the triple digits. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and taking breaks often in the shade and AC.

High-risk groups such as adults ages 55 and older, children under the age of four, and people with chronic illness or who are either overweight or on certain medications should stay inside air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is the hottest part of the day.

Any residents without air conditioning can call 311 to get more information on the city-designated cooling centers and request a free METRO ride to and from a center.

People may seek air-conditioning in city multi-service centers, libraries, and recreation centers during normal business hours, even when the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is not activated. 

Here is the list of the designated cooling centers open to residents: 
 
Saturday, July 9, 2022 
 
All city gyms will open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m
 
The following libraries and city parks buildings will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.: 
 
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Road 
Houston, TX 77075
 
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman Street 
Houston, TX 77009 
 
Collier Library 
6200 Pinemont Drive 
Houston, TX 77092 
 
Dixon Library/ TECHLink
8002 Hirsch Road 
Houston, TX 77016 
 
Flores Library 
110 N. Milby Street 
Houston, TX 77003 
 
Frank Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers) 
Houston, TX 77035 
 
Heights Library 
1302 Heights Blvd 
Houston, TX 77008 
 
Henington-Alief Library 
7979 S. Kirkwood 
Houston, TX 77072 
 
Hillendahl Library 
2436 Gessner 
Houston, TX 77080 
 
Jesse Jones Central Library 
500 McKinney 
Houston, TX 77002 
 
Johnson Library 
3517 Reed Road 
Houston, TX 77051 
 
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer Road 
Houston, TX 77057 
 
Looscan Library 
2510 Willowick Road 
Houston, TX 77027 
 
McCrane-Kashmere Gardens Library 
5411 Pardee Street 
Houston, TX 77026 
 
McGovern-Stella Link Library 
7405 Stella Link Rd 
Houston, TX 77025 
 
Oak Forest Library 
1349 W. 43rd Street 
Houston, TX 77018 
 
Park Place Library 
8145 Park Place Blvd 
Houston, TX 77017 
 
Robinson-Westchase Library 
3223 Wilcrest Drive 
Houston, TX 77042 
 
Scenic Woods Library 
10677 Homestead Road 
Houston, TX 77016 
 
Shepard-Acres Homes Library 
8501 W. Montgomery Road 
Houston, TX 77088 
 
Smith Library 
3624 Scott Street 
Houston, TX 77004 
 
Stanaker Library 
611 Macario Garcia Drive 
Houston, TX 77011 
 
Stimley-Blue Ridge Library 
7200 W. Fuqua Street 
Missouri City, TX 77489 
 
Tuttle Library 
702 Kress Street 
Houston, TX 77020 
 
Walter Library 
7660 Clarewood Drive 
Houston, TX 77036 
 
Young Library 
5107 Griggs Road 
Houston, TX 77021 
 
The following multi-service and community centers will have extended hours until 6 p.m.:
 
Acres Home Multi-Service Center 
6719 W Montgomery Rd 
Houston, TX 77091 
 
Southwest Multi-Service Center 
6400 High Star Dr 
Houston, TX 77074
 
Tidwell Community Center 
9720 Spaulding St 
Houston, TX 77016 
 
Hartman Community Center 
9311 E Avenue P 
Houston, TX 77012
 
Sunday, July 10, 2022: 
 
The following facilities will open from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m
 
Tidwell Community Center
9720 Spaulding St 
Houston, TX 77016 
 
Hartman Community Center 
9311 E Avenue P 
Houston, TX 77012 
 
Acres Home Multi-Service Center
6719 W Montgomery Rd 
Houston, TX 77091 
 
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr 
Houston, TX 77074 
 
Downtown Library 
500 McKinney St 
Houston, TX 77002

Monday, July 11, 2022: 
 
All City of Houston community centers, multi-service centers, and libraries will serve as cooling centers and will be open during normal business hours. 

The Houston Health Department also shared extra precautions residents can take to protect themselves from heat-related illness and death including:

  • Increase water consumption. Drink lots of liquids but avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar because these can result in the loss of body fluid.
  • Conduct outdoor work or exercise in the early morning or evening when temperatures are not as high. Outdoor workers should drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement beverages and take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned facility.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that permits the evaporation of perspiration.
  • Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens, or pets unattended in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are cracked open. Check to make sure everyone is out of the car and don’t overlook children who may have fallen asleep.
  • Wear a wide-brimmed hat to help prevent sunburn as well as heat-related illness. Apply sunscreen, which protects from the sun’s harmful rays and reduces the risk of sunburn.
  • Seek accommodations in air-conditioned facilities during the heat of the day if the house is not air-conditioned.
  • Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.