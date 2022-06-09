Beat the Houston heat this weekend by going to these cooling centers

The heat is on - literally, and the City of Houston announced its emergency plan would be activated for residents needing to take refuge from the extreme weather.

Texas temperatures can be brutal this time of year. Sure, 'heat and Houston' certainly aren't a rookie team, but residents know first hand the two can be punishing when they partner.

"It’s not something that we’re not used to, but it’s something that we have to deal with here," says Houstonian Gerry McGee. "I don’t always run my air conditioning because the bill goes high. I do try to keep the thermostat at a moderate rate."

The heat index, according to the National Weather Service, is predicted to surpass 105 through the weekend. That's why the City announced it would be activating its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan to provide resources for residents without air-conditioning.

"The City of Houston has activated its Heat Emergency Plan. What that means is we have cooling centers. City buildings are designated as places to go to take refuge from the heat," explains Porfirio Villareal with the Houston Health Department. "It’s important to have refuge from the heat because this weekend we’ll have extreme heat and people who may not have air conditioning it’s going to be dangerous for them."

"Everyone can’t pay a high light bill. It’s just impossible," says Houston resident Oliver Roberts. "With gas and food prices we’re in hard times right now. I leave my AC at 75. Sometimes I go up there and look at the thermostat, and it says 85, but I just leave it at 75. Eventually throughout the night it comes back down to 75."

Residents are encouraged to call 311 for more information on these cooling centers and even request a free ride from METRO transportation to and from a center.

High-risk groups such as adults over the age of 55, children under 4, as well as those with chronic health conditions or who are either overweight or take certain medications are encouraged to stay in air-conditioned buildings between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., which is the hottest part of the day.

Here is a list of city buildings designated as cooling centers residents may turn to:

Saturday, June 11, 2022:

Houston Public Libraries (All locations)

Normal operating hours



Houston Parks & Recreation Department - Community Centers

Normal operating hours



Tidwell Community Center (with extended hours)

9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Hartman Community Center (with extended hours)

9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Sunday, June 12, 2022:

Houston Public Libraries (All locations)

Normal operating hours

Tidwell Community Center (with extended hours)

9720 Spaulding St., Houston, TX 77016

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Hartman Community Center (with extended hours)

9311 E Avenue P, Houston, TX 77012

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Acres Home Multi Service Center

6719 W Montgomery Rd., Houston, TX 77091

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Southwest Multi Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., Houston, TX 77074

Hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Residents may also seek air-conditioning at multi-service centers, libraries, and recreation centers during regular business hours, even when the Public Health Heat Emergency Plan is not activated.

The Houston Health Department also shared other tips and precautions residents may follow to protect themselves from the extreme heat including: