May 2022 gave the Houston area hot temperatures, it may stay that way through June

If you thought May 2022 was a hot one, you were right!

The month will go down in the history books as the second-warmest May on record in Houston. The city recorded an average monthly temperature of 80.9, which is 3.5 degrees above normal for May.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport recorded 27 days with above-average high temperatures. Just 4 days of the month saw highs fall below normal.

Records for the city go back to 134 years. The only May warmer than this one was in 1996, which had an average monthly temperature of 81.4 degrees.

Unfortunately, it looks like more of the same can be expected as we enter June. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-average temperatures to continue to grip the region.