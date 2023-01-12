LIST: Houston-area MLK Day Celebrations

There are numerous events going on to celebrate Martin Luther King Day in the Houston area. Here's just a few of them going on.

Let the children play and learn honoring Dr. King with messages of unity justice and peace at the Children’s Museum Houston on Saturday. The 27th Annual MLK Day Celebration includes a violin performance peace march award ceremony and more five dollars a person from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

2023 Annual MLK Birthday Observance at Rothko Chapel – Inspired by the MFAH’s current exhibition Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power, panelists share their work and perspectives on how photographers and journalists shape narratives around social justice movements and leaders. Pay-what-you-can; suggested donation is $5 to $20. 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

MLK Gospel Fest & Concert at Green House International Church – In Greenspoint, this house of worship hosts the Black Heritage Society and gospel artist James Fortune, Christian R&B performer Zacardi Cortez, and several more appearances for an evening of blessing in the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. $20; $10 for ages 16 and under. 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade in Downtown Houston | FREE – Black Heritage Society’s 45th edition of the original Downtown parade will be led by City of Houston dignitaries, marching bands, floats, peaceful marches and more. The procession begins at Lamar and Smith Streets. 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

29th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown | FREE – From the corner of San Jacinto and Alabama Streets, the Midtown area will see the annual MLK Grande Parade send floats, marching bands, dignitaries and more through the streets in celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s honorees include Amanda Edwards, Trae Tha Truth and more. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to noon.

MLK Festival at Houston City Hall | FREE – In front of Downtown’s City Hall, the MLK Festival will kick off immediately following the 45th annual parade and feature live music, kid-friendly fun, craft vendors, performances, and special guests. Ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.