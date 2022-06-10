Lifeguards needed in Houston: How to apply, earn $300 bonus

article

The pools are an eager getaway from the Houston heatwave this summer. But the shortage of certified lifeguards is having Parks and Recreation rotate what pools are open for visitors.

Usually, the city is able to recruit more than 100 lifeguards to work the pools during the summer months. Since the pandemic, the number of lifeguards has dwindled down.

At the beginning of June, there were 36 lifeguards to work at the 37 public pools, and there should be at least six guards on duty at each pool.

Without the number of lifeguards necessary to keep swimmers safe, the pools will continue to operate in phases. That is until we see more lifeguards come aboard, which Parks and Recreation are hoping to see with their new lifeguard signing bonus.

HPARD is offering anyone 16 years or older looking for a summer job and wanting to become a lifeguard, a $300 bonus if they work through the summer.

Individuals interested in becoming a certified lifeguard and earning money over this summer must submit an application and meet the following requirements:

Must pass standard Lifeguard Swim Evaluation

Must pass American Red Cross Lifeguard Training offered and approved by HPARD Aquatic Administration

Must pass a physical examination, drug test, and criminal background check

Must have reliable transportation

Individuals can receive the necessary certifications through the Parks and Recreation Department at a low cost. Contact HPARD if you have any questions.

Those interested in becoming a lifeguard can also receive training through the Red Cross Lifeguard Training course.

Knowing how to swim is an important life skill. If not knowing how to swim is holding you back from being a lifeguard, YMCA locations across Houston offer swim lessons to those wanting to learn.

Click here if you’d like to find out if or when the public pool in your neighborhood will be opening.