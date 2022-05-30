Houston swimming pool schedule: Phased opening, hours, locations
HOUSTON - The Houston heat may have you thinking of going out for a swim. Before you grab your towel and head to a city pool, check the schedule.
The Houston Parks and Recreation Department says a national lifeguard shortage is impacting their summer swim season, and pools will be opening in phases as a result.
Phase 1 – Begins May 28
Phase 1 begins Memorial Day weekend and lasts through the following weekend. Select pools will be open Saturday or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Schedule A – Open Saturdays – May 28 and June 4
Agnes Moffitt (10645 Hammerly Blvd., 77043)
Lincoln City (1048 Grenshaw, 77088)
Memorial (6402 Arnot, 77007)
Emancipation (3018 Emancipation, 77004)
Wilson-Memorial (100 Gilpin, 77034)
Mason (541 South 75th Street, 77023)
Schedule B – Open Sundays – May 29 and June 5
Judson Robinson, Sr. (1422 Ledwicke, 77029)
T.C. Jester (4205 T.C. Jester, 77018)
Sunnyside (3502 Bellfort, 77051)
Moody (3201 Fulton, 77009)
Sharpstown (6855A Harbor Town, 77036)
Westbury (10605 Mullins, 77096)
Phase 2 – Begins June 7 & 8
Pools in Phase 1 Schedule A will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning June 7.
Pools in Phase 1 Schedule B will open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning June 8.
Pools are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pools are closed Monday for regular maintenance.
The department says additional swim days may be added as more lifeguards come aboard.