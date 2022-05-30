Houston swimming pool schedule: Phased opening, hours, locations

article

The Houston heat may have you thinking of going out for a swim. Before you grab your towel and head to a city pool, check the schedule.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department says a national lifeguard shortage is impacting their summer swim season, and pools will be opening in phases as a result.

Phase 1 – Begins May 28

Phase 1 begins Memorial Day weekend and lasts through the following weekend. Select pools will be open Saturday or Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Schedule A – Open Saturdays – May 28 and June 4

Agnes Moffitt (10645 Hammerly Blvd., 77043)

Lincoln City (1048 Grenshaw, 77088)

Memorial (6402 Arnot, 77007)

Emancipation (3018 Emancipation, 77004)

Wilson-Memorial (100 Gilpin, 77034)

Mason (541 South 75th Street, 77023)

Schedule B – Open Sundays – May 29 and June 5

Judson Robinson, Sr. (1422 Ledwicke, 77029)

T.C. Jester (4205 T.C. Jester, 77018)

Sunnyside (3502 Bellfort, 77051)

Moody (3201 Fulton, 77009)

Sharpstown (6855A Harbor Town, 77036)

Westbury (10605 Mullins, 77096)

Phase 2 – Begins June 7 & 8

Pools in Phase 1 Schedule A will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays beginning June 7.

Pools in Phase 1 Schedule B will open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays beginning June 8.

Pools are open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pools are closed Monday for regular maintenance.

The department says additional swim days may be added as more lifeguards come aboard.