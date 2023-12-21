Life Time Fitness clubs limiting access to seniors on Medicare

Life Time Fitness clubs have announced they will start limiting access to seniors who are on Medicare.

"We go every day, usually at least six days a week," said Paul Hughes.

Going to the gym is big part of life for Paul, and his wife, Alba.

"I normally do two classes a day," Alba said.

Like a lot of folks on Medicare, Paul's membership is paid through the Silver Sneakers Program.

"Basically, there's no fee for me," he said. "There is a fee I pay for my wife every month, but mine is free, and you could go anytime you wanted to, seven days a week."

Paul and other standard Medicare members got e-mails telling them beginning January 1, their access to the gym will be limited.

"Saturday's, for example, I can't go until 2 p.m.," he said.

On Sunday's, standard Medicare members can go during all open hours.

But Monday through Friday, they can only go between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Alba says she attends classes at 8:30 a.m.

"Normally, we can go together in one car," she said. "But now he cannot go with me, because he can't get in until 9:30."

Medicare members who want to regain full access to the gym must pay $100 a month.

Easier said than done for a lot of seniors.

"We really don't like it," Paul said. 'There's been 50, 60, 70 old timers that have signed a petition asking Lifetime to change their opinion about it."

"I feel it's some kind of discrimination for the elderly," said Alba.

After calling and visiting Lifetime Fitness, we were told the general manager had our number. We've yet to hear back.