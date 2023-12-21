Charles A. Washington was arrested in Harris County and charged with causing a crash that killed an infant on Dec. 19.

Washington, 28, faces manslaughter and attempt to take a weapon from a police officer after Houston police say he was involved in a crash in the 12300 block of Almeda Road.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene of a crash involving an Infiniti SUV and at least two other vehicles. Authorities say an infant in the SUV was found unresponsive and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned Washington was driving the Infiniti SUV at a high rate of speed down Almeda Road, and then he hit two cars before coming to a stop.

When officers attempted to detain Washington, he became aggressive and lunged at officers. He was finally detained and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Houston police report two other juvenile passengers, a 13-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, were also in the SUV and taken to hospital for their injuries.

Washington is booked into the Harris County Jail.