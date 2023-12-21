The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving two women at 8630 Doris Oaks Circle on Thursday.

Deputies say around 1:20a.m. authorities received a call about a shooting inside a home and found a woman shot.

According to officials, before deputies arrived, dispatchers were providing instructions to help the other woman give CPR to the woman shot.

Once deputies and medical officials arrived, they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

After investigating, deputies learned the women were in a relationship and got into a fight which escalated into a shooting. Investigators were able to find a gun inside the home.

The two women were both in their 30s and the other woman was arrested. Deputies did not mention if the woman would be charged with murder.