Harris County constable vehicle hit by vehicle on Hardy Toll Road

article

The Brief A Precinct 4 Constable patrol vehicle was rear-ended by another driver on the northbound Hardy Toll Road, south of FM 1960. The deputy's vehicle was legally parked on the shoulder and grass while the officer was monitoring traffic at the time of the collision. EMS is currently on the scene, and drivers should expect delays in the area due to emergency personnel working the crash.



Harris County Constable deputies are working a crash where a driver hit a Precinct 4 patrol vehicle on northbound Hardy Toll Road.

The crash happened just south of FM 1960 in the Westfield area.

According to the constable, the patrol vehicle was legally parked on the shoulder and grass while the deputy was monitoring traffic. The patrol vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle.

EMS was called to the scene.

Drivers are urged to slow down, stay alert and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped along the roadway.

Motorists are urged to find a different route until the traffic can be cleared.

The conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

This is a developing story.