Harris County authorities are asking for help finding a 67-year-old man suffering from dementia last seen in the Humble area.

Lee Huery was reported missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday near the 20700 block of Quartz Creek Lane., according to Harrris County Precint 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Lee Huery

He was wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, and white tennis shoes when he disappeared.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call local authorities immediately.