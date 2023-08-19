Expand / Collapse search
League City shooting: Woman's death under investigation at South Shore Lake Apartments

Published 
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, League City police say.

The incident was reported around 1:16 p.m. Saturday at the South Shore Lake Apartments at 3850 E FM 518.

Police say a resident called and said that his wife had been injured.

When police responded to the apartment, officials say they found a woman with an apparent gunshot injury.

The man was detained, police say. The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.