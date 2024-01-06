Two people are dead after a reported wrong-way crash on the Gulf Freeway in League City early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The crash was reported around 3:21 a.m. in the 2900 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officers arrived to find a Toyota sedan engulfed in flames. The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the female driver was taken to the hospital.

Police say the car had collided with a Volkswagen sedan, and the driver of that vehicle died at the scene.

The League City Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the I-45 Gulf Freeway.

MORE NEWS: Daughter arrested after father dies in Harris County crash

According to LCPD, the Toyota was reported to have been going the wrong way in the southbound lanes before the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.