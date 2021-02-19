League City family out of options for help after winter storm

Millions of Texans are literally feeling that they have been left out in the cold in regard to the state and federal response.



"I know multiple people and their homes are just destroyed. This should have already been done, I don’t understand what’s taking so long," said Christian David, who lives in League City.



Christian David, lives in a home with his girlfriend and six kids.



He tells FOX26 he can no longer live in his home and a contractor is estimating damage to be easily $10,000 to $20,000.



"We’ve asked the Red Cross for help, but since it’s not declared a disaster yet, those options are available," said David.

David also said the couple already tried to apply for FEMA aid as well, but is running into the same problem.



His home, like millions of others in the state, sustained major damage through the arctic blast, with damage to the floors, ceiling, and busted pipes.



He says he is now running out of options. Right now, he is staying with friends, but Christian says by Sunday, they’ll have nowhere to go.



"I guess the insurance is so busy right now with all the claims. We haven’t spoken to an adjuster and we filed the claim two days ago," said David.



"Restoring water to Texas may also mean their hardest challenge in the next week and that is busted water pipes," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

During press conference Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledged the long road ahead for millions of Texans, as many are waiting for a major disaster declaration to be declared by the federal government.



"The major disaster declaration when approved by the Biden administration will assist this process, but as I said, you must look to your insurance company first," said Abbott.



In the meantime, local leaders like Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are urging residents to properly document damage by taking photos or videos.



He is also saying he’s working on setting up a financial fund for people who have damage, but have no insurance. More details will be released on that soon.