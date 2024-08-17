League City police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were called to the incident in the 4000 block of South Shore Boulevard around 3:08 p.m. A blue sedan had hit an electric pole and were informed on the way to the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

League City officers and fire department personnel found the driver, who was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the crash and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.