Montgomery County early voting locations, hours

The Brief Early voting is underway in Montogomery County. Early voting runs from April 22 to April 29. There is no early voting on Sunday, April 27. Election Day is May 3.



Early voting is underway for the May 3 election.

There are several local bond issues and positions that will be on the ballot.

Montgomery County Early Voting Hours

Tuesday, April 22-Saturday, April 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27: No Voting

Monday, April 28-Tuesday, April 29: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery County Early Voting Locations

North Montgomery County Community Center - 600 Gerald Street, Willis 77378

Lone Star Community Center (Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe) - 2500 Lone Star Parkway, Montgomery 77356

West Montgomery County Community Development Center - 31355 Friendship Drive, Magnolia 77355

East Montgomery County Fair Association Building - 21675A McCleskey Road, New Caney 77357

South County Community Center - 2235 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands 77380

Central Library (Main Early Voting Polling Place - Limited Ballots) - 104 I-45 North, Conroe 77301

Spring Creek Greenway Nature Center - 1300 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring 77386

East Montgomery County Community Development Center - 16401 First Street, Suite 100, Splendora 77372

Magnolia Event Center Annex - 11731 FM 1488, Magnolia 77354

Montgomery County Sample Ballot

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.