League City crime: Cosmetics thieves strike at Ulta store, $5,000 of merchandise taken

The League City Police Department needs your help locating and identifying two cosmetics thieves that struck an Ulta store earlier this month.

Officials said the thieves reportedly entered the Ulta in League City and later exited with approximately $5,000 of unpaid merchandise.

If you know who either of the suspects are, you're asked to contact Det. Thiara with the League City Police Department at (281) 554-1873.