Leaders gather to discuss looming HISD takeover with community members

Houston's leaders, community members, and students are anxiously awaiting the decision on whether the Texas Education Agency will step in and take over the Houston Independent School District.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the decision could come down any day now. On Monday, local leaders and politicians held a call-to-action meeting at North Main Church of God in Christ.

Leaders said this was an informational meeting to explain why this decision for a takeover would be detrimental to HISD.

"The takeover is not really a takeover, it's a takedown," said Bishop Dixon with the Houston NAACP.

Congressman Al Green, who represents Texas was also in attendance.

"When you add to this that there's a desire to end diversity consideration when hiring; that means you'll have fewer people of color in these public institutions," Green said.

By law, the state can step in if a district lets one school campus get a failing grade for five years in a row, which happened at Wheatley High School in Houston's Fifth Ward in 2019.

However, the school improved from an F to a C, and the district received a B-plus rating overall, which has left people questioning why the state wants to step in if significant improvements have been made.

"That would be the equivalent of a police officer stopping me tonight and saying I was speeding last year," Dixon said.

Some parents are concerned about what this looming takeover could mean for their children's education, they fear job cuts, layoffs, and parents at Wheatley are even afraid the school might be shut down eventually.

"Then we won't have another school in this neighborhood. As it is, we don't have a lot in this neighborhood," said Norma Ruiz, a mother who was waiting to pick up her child on Monday.

However, we did find one father who says this takeover might not be a bad thing.

"Could be a good thing, could be a bad thing like I said, I'm not so satisfied with HISD right now," that father said.

