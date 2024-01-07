Friendswood murder: Connor Hilton's attorney's say 'mental health' to play big role in case

The defense team for Connor Hilton says the December 23 shooting that killed one and put another in critical condition was a "serious mental health" episode.

17-year-old Hilton is walking free on a $1 million bond after being charged with murder and aggravated assault in the case.

Court records reveal chilling details, saying Hilton admitted to shooting his friends after inviting them over to his house. They also say Hilton told police he convinced his mother to buy him a gun and he had wanted to commit a homicide for a long time.

Hilton's defense team wouldn't comment on those details, but said mental health will play a big role in this case.

"Everything that we have come across with Connor has been positive, and it supports my opinion that this was a very serious mental health episode that caused this," said attorney Adam Brown.

He and JL Carpenter make up Hilton's defense team. They say they're still reviewing evidence, but know that Hilton was receiving mental health treatment prior to the shooting.

They say Hilton played basketball and was a high school senior. They say they're not aware of any violent behavior or ‘warning signs’ leading up to the shooting.

Hilton is under strict bond conditions while he awaits his next court date on February 2. He is on house arrest 24 hours a day with a monitor strapped to his ankle.

Brown says he thinks Hilton has expressed true remorse.

"I've had hundreds of clients, thousands of clients... and in those 25 years I've never seen a client more remorseful than Connor was."