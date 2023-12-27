Connor Hilton murder case: Court documents reveal new details in shooting

Connor Hilton is facing murder charges following a deadly shooting last week in Friendswood.

According to court documents, authorities were called out to a home at 1805 La Salle Street, just before 9 p.m. That's after authorities received a 911 call from someone who was hiding in a bathroom, heard two gunshots, and said there were other people inside the home.

When authorities arrived, they approached Hilton, who was said to be visibly distraught, and was asked if anyone was hurt.

According to court documents, Hilton nodded his head indicating yes, and the officer asked who was hurt. Hilton then held up his hand with two fingers extended, motioned toward the home, and said there were two teenagers inside that he believed were dead.

Officers went inside the home, they found the 911 caller and was escorted out. The witness told police he reported hearing Hilton walk by the bathroom door crying and stated, "What have I done?"

Court documents stated that when officers went back into the home, they found 18-year-old Ethan Riley on the floor and saw another teen lying on his back toward the rear of the home.

Officers said it appeared that both Riley and the other teen did have gunshot wounds to their heads.

Riley was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital and the other teen was taken to UTMB Clear Lake Hospital.

Hilton was taken to the Friendswood Police Department for further investigation.

According to the court documents, after a gun shot residue swab was done on Hilton's hands, and being advised of his Miranda rights, Hilton confessed to shooting Riley and the other teen.

Hilton told authorities that he had thought about, and wanted, to commit a homicide for a long time, the court documents revealed. Hilton told authorities that Riley, the other teen, and the 911 caller, arrived at his home together, and Hilton asked the 911 caller to come over, the court documents stated.

Hilton then started telling officers about the handgun he talked his mother into buying for him. He also stated that he wanted the gun with the intent of shooting someone and/or himself. He added that all of them were in the main area of the home when he was showing the other subjects the gun, the documents stated.

Hilton stated to police that there was no disturbance between him and the other subjects to include any disagreements on the date of the incident.

Hilton said to police that he decided to shoot Riley, the other teen, and the 911 caller once they were inside the home.

Hilton said that he stood up, raised the gun, and shot Riley first in the left side of his head. Hilton said he then turned to his right and shot the other teen in the left side of the head. He added that Bliek raised his hands in a defensive manner when Hilton shot him, the documents said.

Hilton later told police that he fully understands what he did and that he should be held accountable.

The following day, Friendswood police announced on social media that Riley died as a result of his injuries and that the other teen remains in critical condition at the hospital.

No bond has been set for Hilton in connection with the deadly shooting.