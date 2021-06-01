Last person to see missing 6-year-old boy also missing, family says

A strange update in the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy. The last person who saw him has now gone missing too, according to his family.

6-year-old Samuel Olson was reported missing last Thursday.

Sam's grandmother, Tonya Olson, was in tears Tuesday afternoon telling us how the woman he was staying with, his dad’s fiancé, Teresa, is also unreachable now.



FOX 26 shot video of her kissing Sam’s dad Monday as they headed out to hand out flyers in the search for Sam.



Samuel’s dad, Dalton, tells FOX 26 that it was during that search, she disappeared. He is also devastated and trying to get ahold of her.

Dalton, tells FOX 26, Sam was staying with Teresa in Houston when she called him saying Sam’s ex had showed up with someone dressed as a police officer and they’d taken Samuel.



Police and the family say this is a very confusing and complicated story.

"May 2 is the last time I physically had my hands on Sam," said Olson.

That’s the weekend he spent at Olson's house. She says he was feeling sick when his dad picked him up..



Dalton told FOX 26 that Samuel was sent to quarantine at Teresa’s apartment in Webster to avoid bringing COVID home to Cypress where he lives with his dad and his high-risk grandfather.

Houston Police are investigating the case and said they haven’t verified whether he ever made it to school in the month of May.

"Dalton is not a bad father. He would never harm that baby. He loves him to death. He would die for him. And if you’re a parent, you understand what he’s going through right now. And the possibility of trusting someone you thought you knew could do this? We have to have answers. Now whether the other family is involved, I don’t know, but whoever is, this is Sam."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 6-year-old Samuel Olson or his father‘s fiancé Teresa is asked to call Houston Police or Texas Equusearch.