Lake Houston lowering levels ahead of potential flooding

The City of Houston has announced it will be opening the Lake Houston gates ahead of the forecasted potential flooding.

City Council Member Fred Flickinger notified residents in Lake Houston because of the predicted rainfall of three or more inches of rain, they will be opening Lake Houston Spillway gates to help manage inflows until the rainfall has passed.

Houston Public Works says the lake will be lowered by 12 inches and the level will be reduced to an elevation of 41.4 feet. The city will begin the lowering process on Sunday afternoon and is expected to complete the process before Monday's rainfall.

Property owners along the lake are advised to take measures to secure their properties along the shoreline and to secure patio and outdoor furniture.

According to FOX 26 Meteorologists, Houston is already at a 15% Slight Risk for Excessive Rain on Monday that could lead to street flooding.

To monitor current water levels at Lake Houston, click here.