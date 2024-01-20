Storm Alert Day: Heavy rain expected to begin Sunday and last until Wednesday

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Day.

Rounds of heavy rain and the potential for flooding will be moving in to our area.

Houston could see showers begin as early as Sunday night and continue into the middle of the week.

Our latest forecast models show the heaviest rain arriving midday Monday into the early evening hours. Showers will be possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The latest computer models are showing several inches of rain possible through Wednesday night.

The 'European' model and 'GFS' models are now coming into better agreement with about 4"-6"+ possible during that time.

We are already in a 15% Slight Risk for Excessive Rain on Monday that could lead to street flooding. Remember to turn around don't drown and find an alternate route if need be.

